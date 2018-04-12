Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani wants the team to play him more

Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani has been outstanding thus far in his first MLB season. The 23-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 9.00 K/BB ratio after two starts, and as occasional DH he's put up a line of .364/.417/.773 with three home runs. Despite limited playing time (13 innings as a pitcher and 24 plate appearances as a hitter), Ohtani's already put up a WAR of 0.8, which is a very lofty total for this early in the season.

The inevitable progression is that Ohtani, after meeting with so much early success, will want to get more opportunities to, you know, succeed. Here's what Ohtani said on Wednesday night after the Halos' victory (via ESPN):

"It's the beginning of the season, so I think they are being pretty careful with me right now. Once the season gets tougher and the schedule gets tougher throughout the summer, hopefully I can make them want to play me more. I would like to play more. If not, that's what it is. I have to follow what they have to say."

In essence, Ohtani is pitching once a week and not in the lineup at DH on days before and after he pitches. That's a sensible approach, considering that Ohtani is accustomed to having more rest between starts in Japan and that he may also still be dealing with an elbow issue.

Deeper in the season, perhaps the Angels will consider reverting back to a five-man rotation. Before that, though, maybe they'll let Ohtani DH another day per week. Given the rare nature of two-way players, they're not exactly following any kind of established roadmap when it comes to maximizing value while minimizing fatigue and injury risk. Ohtani wants to play more, which is understandable and commendable, but the Angels are probably wise to take things slowly.