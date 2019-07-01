Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at age 27; Monday's game against Rangers canceled

Skaggs was 27 years old and had pitched in parts of seven big-league seasons

Jeff Curry / USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels have announced that left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead on Monday morning in Texas. No further details are available at this time.

Here is the Angels statement:

In response, the Angels and Rangers will not play their scheduled contest on Monday evening. Their game will be made up in August. The rest of the three games in the series are expected to be played.

Commissioner Rob Manfred released this statement:

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas.  All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues.  We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

Skaggs, who would've turned 28 on July 13, had pitched in the majors in parts of seven seasons. Most recently, he started against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. Originally the No. 40 pick in the 2009 draft, Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a package for Dan Haren. The Angels later reacquired Skaggs as part of a three-team deal that also included Mark Trumbo and Adam Eaton. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

