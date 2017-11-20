Angels protect Jaime Barria, Michael Hermosillo, Jesus Castillo, and Jake Jewell from the Rule 5 draft

The Rule 5 draft takes place on December 14th in Orlando

Today is the deadline for teams who want to protect their minor league prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. In order to do that, teams must add players to their 40 man roster which means a few things:

They take up a roster spot

It starts their “options” years

Subjects them to waivers, pay changes, etc.

Currently, the Angels only have 32 players on their 40 man roster so making room to protect players is not an issue. The other thing that happens is that player’s options starts to tick away. Throughout their early pro career, players can be “optioned” back to AAA from the big leagues. This can only happen for 3 years, so if a player is added to the roster now, they can be sent up and down in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

Once a player is added to the 40 man roster, they can’t be removed without going through waivers in which case other teams can potentially lay claim on them. Of course, there are other ways to remove players from the 40 man roster like just releasing them. Another plus for players added to the 40 man roster means a bump in salary - and a much bigger bump if they see MLB playing time which they probably will in 2018.

In short, you don’t just add anyone to the 40 man roster for various reasons. You can be the Angels have high hopes for the guys they added to the 40 man roster today.

Jaime Barria, 21, was signed at the age of 16 by the Angels, and he has really shined the past few seasons. Across 3 levels in 2017, Barria had a 2.80 ERA and 1.073 WHIP. Barria is not a physically imposing pitcher, but his best tool is his command. He has mid rotation level potential and we should get to see him pitch in the big leagues some time next year. HH had him at #3 on our mid season prospects ranking.

Michael Hermosillo, 22, (almost 23) was drafted in the 28th round of the 2013 draft out of high school. Sometimes late round players make an impact, and he is one of them. Like Barria, Hermosillo played across 3 levels last year with most of his time spent in AA. In total he had a .267/.366/.397 slash line with 9 home runs and 35 stolen bases. Hermosillo has a ceiling of a regular starter but more likely may be heading to a 4th outfielder role some time in 2018 for the Angels. HH had him at #10 on our mid season prospects ranking.

Jesus Castillo, 22, came to the Angels as part of the Joe Smith Trade in 2016. Since joining the Angels, Castillo has pitched well. Last year he had a combined 3.32 ERA, 1.219 WHIP and 118 Ks across 3 levels and he he finished with 23 innings at Mobile. HH had him at #13 on our mid season prospects ranking.

Jake Jewell, 24, was a 5th round pick in 2014. He had good season for the 66ers last year but in Mobile he had a 4.54 ERA with a 1.420 WHIP and just a 5.8 K/9 rate. He may yet develop into a back of the rotation starter which is where the Angels see his future. HH had him at #17 on our mid season prospects ranking.

Not added to the 40 man roster and eligible for the Rule 5 draft include:



Osmer Morales

Damien Magnifico.

The Angels signed Morales as a minor league free agent last off season. He has a career ERA of 3.330 with a 1.201 WHIP and 493 Ks in 455 minor league innings. Magnifico came over in the trade for Jordan Kipper and he struggled mightily in AAA with a 6.82 ERA and 1.922 WHIP in 34.1 innings. If he gets claimed, he means the Angels basically gave away Kipper to the Orioles. It’s possible that both of these guys will escape the draft and stay with the Angels organization.