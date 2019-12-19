Angels reportedly add Julio Teheran, but there's still space open at the top of their rotation
The Halos will have their eyes on the postseason in 2020
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to terms with free agent starting pitcher Julio Teheran, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is for one year and $9 million, adds Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Teheran, 28, was 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA (119 ERA+), 1.32 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings last season for the Braves.
The two-time All-Star can look like an elite-level pitcher at times and looked like a star in the making a few years ago, but he's never been able to put it together on a consistent basis.
The Angels have now added Teheran and Dylan Bundy to a rotation that sorely needed help entering the offseason. They'll also get Shohei Ohtani back after missing 2019 (on the mound) while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. Those three join Andrew Heaney as the top four in a rotation that likely still needs a headliner to make Joe Maddon's team a favorite to reach the postseason.
The Angels made a big splash at the winter meetings when they inked superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal. If the Angels can get full and productive seasons from the likes of Rendon, Ohtani, Tommy La Stella, Justin Upton and Andrelton Simmons around Mike Trout, the offense looks like it will have some thump.
The rotation, as noted, could sure use someone at the top. Hyun-Jin Ryu is still sitting there in free agency and would be a really nice fit. Dallas Keuchel is a step behind Ryu but also available while Alex Wood is another tier below Keuchel. Let's just say the Angels signed Ryu and take a look:
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, LHP
- Shohei Ohtani, RHP
- Julio Teheran, RHP
- Andrew Heaney, LHP
- Dylan Bundy, RHP
There's also top pitching prospect Griffin Canning who could be ready to be a full-time rotation member by the middle of the season.
Then there's the offense that could look something like this:
- Tommy La Stella, 1B
- Mike Trout, CF
- Anthony Rendon, 3B
- Shohei Ohtani/Albert Pujols, DH
- Justin Upton, LF
- Andrelton Simmons, SS
- Brian Goodwin, RF
- David Fletcher, 2B
- Max Stassi, C
The Halos will have their eyes on October in 2020, and they'd be wise to add to the rotation again before spring training. The Teheran and Bundy moves could work well, but it's still a thin group of starting pitchers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB announces theme nights for 2020
Sesame Street and WWE are also
-
MLB rumors: Reds want Lindor
Let's take a look at the latest news and rumors on this hot stove Thursday
-
2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
-
MLBPA files grievance for Ellsbury
The Yankees released Ellsbury last month
-
Ads to join Nike logo on MLB unis?
Sponsorship patches may soon join the Nike swoosh on MLB uniforms
-
Why Cole became MLB's richest pitcher
Cole is the Yankees' new ace and is one of the best starters in the game
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night