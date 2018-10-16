Angels reportedly opt out of stadium lease despite ranking near the top of MLB in attendance since 2003

The Angels have ranked top-three in attendance in all but one season since 2003

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels could be on the move -- or, at least, that's what they want local voters and politicians to think. On Tuesday, the Angels announced they were opting out of their lease with the city of Anaheim, according to the Los Angeles Times

Per the Times, the Angels had to opt out Tuesday or wait for another 10 years to pass before receiving another opportunity to do so:

Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said the decision to opt out was not meant to influence voters. She said the lease required the team to opt out no later than Tuesday or wait until 2028 for another chance to do so.

"It's today, or 10 years from now," Garvey said. "There's no option in between."

The Angels have sought a new stadium in the past. Their current home, Angel Stadium, is one of the oldest in the majors, having opened in 1966.

The Angels have ranked second or third in the American League in attendance in every year since 2003 with the exception of one year -- 2013, in which they ranked fourth.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories