Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani hits first career home run, gets the silent treatment

Los Angeles Angels two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani hit his first big-league home run on Tuesday night during the first inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians.

Ohtani worked a 2-2 count against right-hander Josh Tomlin before golfing a hanging curveball out to right field.

Here's the Statcast view:

Ohtani received the silent treatment after he returned to the dugout. Eventually, his teammates swarmed him, however. Ohtani then ducked out of the dugout for a brief curtain call.

The dugout reaction to Ohtani's HR, and then his reaction to it, was pretty fun. pic.twitter.com/vi5OInvDk9 — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) April 4, 2018

This marked Ohtani's second start at DH. In his first, he went 1 for 5 with a strikeout. Ohtani started his first game as a pitcher on Sunday and will make his home debut on the mound this coming Sunday.