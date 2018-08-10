Angels send MVP candidate Mike Trout to disabled list with wrist inflammation
The move should have implications for the AL MVP race
The Angels on Friday placed center fielder Mike Trout on the 10-day disabled list with right wrist inflammation. The move is retroactive to Aug. 6.
Trout initially suffered the injury while sliding during a stolen base attempt on Aug. 1. He later received a cortisone shot but was unable to avoid a DL stint. Last season, Trout was forced to undergo surgery after he injured his thumb during a headfirst slide.
This season Trout is batting .309/.459/.624 with 30 home runs and an MLB-leading 195 OPS+. He's also played plus defense in center and stolen 21 bases in 23 attempts. As such, Trout's been at the forefront of early AL MVP discussions. This injury, however, will cost Trout playing time and thus affect his overall body of work.
Other MVP candidates like Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez of the Red Sox and Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor of the Indians stand to benefit from Trout's injury in what figures to be a very tight race. Given that the Angels are out of contention, those are the most pressing implications. Trout previously won the AL MVP Award in 2016 and 2014 and finished runner-up in 2012, 2013, and 2015.
