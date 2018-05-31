Angels' Shohei Ohtani breaks his own record for fastest pitch thrown by a starter this MLB season

Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani is quite the sensation. As we get set to head to June, Ohtani is hitting .291/.376/.553 (154 OPS+) with seven doubles, a triple and six homers in 117 plate appearances while also being 4-1 with a 3.18 ERA (130 ERA+), 1.08 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings on the bump.

Oh, and he also throws harder than every other starting pitcher in baseball. Here's the fastest fastball of the year by a starting pitcher, courtesy of Ohtani on Wednesday night:

Statcast pegged that one at 101.1 miles per hour. Per MLB.com, here are the five fastest pitches from a starter this year:

Ohtani, 101.1, Wednesday vs. Detroit



Ohtani, 101, April 24 vs. Houston



Ohtani, 101, April 24 vs. Houston



Ohtani, 100.7, April 24 vs. Houston



Ohtani, 100.6, April 24 vs. Houston



This is a guy who is also an excellent hitter. Not a "good hitter for a pitcher" like Madison Bumgarner or Jake Arrieta. An actual, legitimately, great hitter.

We're witnessing something special, people. Enjoy it.