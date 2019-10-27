Angels' Shohei Ohtani close to throwing off mound following Tommy John and knee surgeries

For a 90-loss team, the Los Angeles Angels have been in the news quite a bit these last few weeks. The Angels hired Joe Maddon to be their new manager earlier this month, and owner Arte Moreno recently confirmed payroll will go up next season. That could put the team in position to make a huge offer to Orange County native and impending free agent Gerrit Cole.

The Angels are also getting good news about their own players this month. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, two-way star Shohei Ohtani is currently throwing at 100 feet and is expected to get up on a mound in late November. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery last October and knee surgery this September.

Ohtani, who is still only 25, returned from Tommy John surgery this past season as a designated hitter only. He rejoined the team in early May and hit .286/.343/.505 with 20 doubles and 18 homers in 106 games, which is probably better than anything the Angels could've reasonably expected following elbow reconstruction.

View Profile Shohei Ohtani LAA • DH • 17 BA .286 R 51 HR 18 RBI 62 SB 12

The typical Tommy John surgery rehab timetable is 14-16 months for pitchers -- it is 6-9 months for position players -- and, truth be told, Ohtani is behind schedule a bit. He would have been expected to begin throwing off a mound sometime this summer after having surgery last October. The knee surgery and the team's cautious nature have resulted in a slower than expected rehab.

The expectation is Ohtani will be ready to pitch in games come spring training, but the Angels are not going to rush him back. He is too good and too young and too important to the franchise to put at risk of a setback. No matter what happens with Ohtani, the Halos -- who reportedly hired ex-Mets skipper Mickey Callaway to be their pitching coach -- figure to target pitching help this offseason. This is their current rotation depth chart:

Sandoval and Suarez have promise, but there is clearly room for another starter there even with a healthy Ohtani and Canning, maybe even two starters. The Angels gave Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill one-year contracts last winter and they were total busts (6.39 ERA in 162 innings combined). They can't afford to repeat those mistakes.

As rookie in 2018, Ohtani made nine starts and threw 49 1/3 innings with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts before going down with his elbow injury in June. He showed all the tools necessary to be an ace-caliber starter, including a high-velocity fastball, two swing-and-miss secondary pitches (slider and splitter), and a good feel for pitching.

Ohtani is expected to continue playing both ways going forward. The Angels will use him as a starting pitcher and DH him between starts whenever possible, depending on his workload and fatigue level. It's a difficult balance, but the potential reward is sky high.

The Angels went 72-90 in 2019 and finished 24 games out of a postseason. They have played three postseason games, all losses in the 2014 ALDS, in the Mike Trout era.