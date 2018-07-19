Angels' Shohei Ohtani may pitch again this season after being cleared to start throwing program

It is possible Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will take the mound again later this season.

Thursday evening the Angels announced Ohtani has been cleared to start a throwing program. He is currently rehabbing a Grade 2 ulnar collateral ligament strain in his right elbow. Here is the team's statement:

Shohei Ohtani had his six week re-evaluation today with Dr. Steve Yoon at the Kerlan Jobe Institute. His ligament continues to show improved healing. He has been medically cleared to begin a throwing progression. We will update specifics regarding his progression and rehabilitation schedule at a more appropriate time.

It is important to note the throwing program will likely take several weeks. Ohtani will begin by playing catch from a short distance, then gradually stretch it out before throwing off a mound in the bullpen. There are many steps in the process and milestones that have to be reached along the way. This won't necessarily be a quick process.

That said, Ohtani being cleared to start a throwing program is overwhelmingly good news. It means his UCL -- that's the Tommy John surgery ligament -- is healing well and he's strong enough to start throwing. That's significant. Many players who attempt to rehab a UCL injury don't make it this far and need Tommy John surgery.

Shohei Ohtani's injured elbow continues to heal nicely. USATSI

Ohtani missed a month with the UCL injury and returned to the team as a DH only earlier this month. He is hitting .283/.365/.522 with seven home runs in 157 plate appearances overall, including .250/.333/.458 with one home run in 28 plate appearances since returning from the disabled list. Ohtani has shared DH duty with Albert Pujols since returning.

Prior to the injury Ohtani pitched to a 3.10 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings across nine starts. He was diagnosed with a Grade 1 UCL strain in the offseason and was able to rehab that injury. A Grade 2 strain is more severe but, obviously, does not automatically necessitate surgery. Grade 3 is a full ligament tear that requires Tommy John surgery.

The Angels are 49-48 and six games back of the second AL wild-card spot. Barring a surprise run these next few weeks, the team is looking to get Ohtani healthy and in the best position to help next season moreso than trying to claw back into this year's postseason race.