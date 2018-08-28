Angels' Shohei Ohtani pitched a sim game before matching Babe Ruth with another rare home run feat

Shohei Ohtani says he believes he can get back on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels after throwing well in a simulated game just hours before hitting his 15th homer of the season and joining Babe Ruth in a historic benchmark.

As part of his comeback from a sprained elbow ligament, Ohtani threw 50 pitches in three innings at Angel Stadium on Monday. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Ohtani will throw a bullpen session later in the week before the Angels determine his next step.

Ohtani's last appearance on the mound for the Angels came on June 6, and the right-hander is hoping to come back to pitch during the Angels' final 30 games. Ohtani got off to a strong start in his first big-league season as a starting pitcher, going 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts.

The two-way star may be resting his pitching arm but he's still managing to make his mark at the plate. On Monday night against the Colorado Rockies, Ohtani hit a three-run home run to give the Angels the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Angels would go on to win 10-7 (box score, highlights).

This Sho is so entertaining! pic.twitter.com/QzxBYvAn0D — Angels (@Angels) August 28, 2018

With that home run, the two-way phenom joined Jimmy Ryan (1888) and Babe Ruth (1919, 1921) as the only players to hit 15-plus home runs and pick up multiple wins in a season as a pitcher.

Players with at least a 15 home runs and multiple wins in a single season:



1888 White Stockings Jimmy Ryan:

16 home runs | 4 wins



1919 Red Sox Babe Ruth:

29 home runs | 9 wins



1921 Yankees Babe Ruth:

59 home runs | 2 wins



2018 #Angels Shohei Ohtani:

15 home runs | 4 wins — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 28, 2018

The 24-year-old is batting .276 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI in his rookie season.