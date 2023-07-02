Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani's next start has been pushed from Monday to Tuesday -- or July 4 -- to allow him additional time to heal from a cracked fingernail, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register. Right-hander Jaime Barria will receive the nod instead on Monday; Ohtani will still face off against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani suffered the cracked fingernail during his most recent start against the Chicago White Sox. He completed 6 ⅓ innings, surrendering a run on four hits and two walks. He struck out 10 batters, the sixth time this season he amassed double-digit strikeouts. It's worth noting that Ohtani remained in the game as a hitter, and wound up launching a home run.

Said home run was part of a hot stretch to end one of the best hitting months in league history -- indeed, Ohtani recorded the seventh-highest June OPS (minimum 100 plate appearances). Here's more on Ohtani's great month, courtesy of our Matt Snyder:

Ohtani hit 15 homers in the month. The only players ever to hit more home runs in June were Sammy Sosa (20, 1998) and Kyle Schwarber (16, 2021). Babe Ruth (1930), Pedro Guerrero (1985), Jim Thome (2004), Bob Johnson (1934) and Roger Maris (1961) also hit 15.

Ohtani, 29 come Wednesday, is slated to reach free agency this winter. On the year, he's batted .310/.396/.674 (188 OPS+) with 30 home runs, 67 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases (on 15 total attempts). As a pitcher, meanwhile, he's compiled a 3.02 ERA (146 ERA+) and a 3.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 16 starts and 95 innings pitched.

Ohtani and the Angels entered July with a 44-40 record, putting them two games back of the third and final American League wild card spot.