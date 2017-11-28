Angels sign utility man Colin Walsh to a minor league deal

Yep. This is about as exciting as the hot stove is getting so far this off season. First, a catcher - and now a utility man - both signed to minor league deals.

Apparently the news broke via a tweet by Walsh himself. Nice scoop dude!

Super excited to join the @angels for the 2018 season. Thanks to ballengeegroup and mostly… https://t.co/xZr1O3pwgS — Colin Walsh (@colinwalsh13) November 28, 2017

Looks like the #Angels have signed Colin Walsh, a 28-yr-old utilityman. Plays IF and OF. Career 274/397/421 in minors. Played 38 games for Brewers in 2016 (085/317/106). Switch hitter. https://t.co/wjGkKVOzAd — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) November 28, 2017

Walsh is a 28 year old and from San Diego so is probably pretty excited about playing close to home should he get a big league nod. Most of his career has been spent in the minors with a brief 4 for 47 call up by the Brewers back in 2016, so at least he’s had a taste of The Show.

The Angels picked up a good switch-hitting on-base man but not a great base stealer. In 2017 he had a combined .413 OBP in AA and AAA with 5 stolen bases in 8 attempts. Back in 2016 he had a .384 OBP in AAA without a single stolen base attempt.

Overall in his minor league career, Walsh has a .274/.397/.421 slashline with 56 stolen bases in 75 attempts over 8 seasons.



Despite his great plate discipline, there is a bit of swing and miss in his game. Walsh notched 101 Ks in 448 plate appearances last year.

Walsh played 2B, SS, 3B, and OF last year with most his time over his career spent at 2B, 3B, and LF.