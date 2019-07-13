Angels throw combined no-hitter in first game home game since unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

In the Angels' first home game since the sudden death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, two Los Angeles pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in a 13-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

It was an emotional return to Angel Stadium for the entire team. The Angels held a pregame ceremony to honor Skaggs, and outfielder Mike Trout paid tribute to Skaggs, while sporting Skaggs' No. 45 jersey, with a two-run home run off the first pitch he saw.

It is the second combined no-hitter in franchise history, and the 11th no-hitter in franchise history.

The only other Angels combined no-hitter was on April 11, 1990, when Mark Langston and Mike Witt combined to no-hit, ironically, the Mariners in a 1-0 win at Angel Stadium. Friday's combined no-hitter was also the first no-hitter by the Angels since Jered Weaver against the Twins in a 9-0 win on May 2, 2012 at Angel Stadium.

This was the second no-hitter in the majors this season. Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers no-hit the Cincinnati Reds in May.

45 and 45 combine for a no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/5er00MEjkD — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2019

Right-hander Taylor Cole tossed two perfect innings (striking out two on 22 pitches) before handing it over to right-hander Felix Pena, who threw seven no-hit frames. The two righties combined for eight strikeouts and retired the first 13 batters. There was only a single Seattle base-runner, a walk from Omar Narvaez in the fifth inning.

At 76 pitches, Pena returned to the mound for the ninth inning where he retired Mac Williamson and Dee Gordon for the first two outs before getting Mallex Smith to ground out to second baseman Luis Rengifo for the final out. Pena finished with six strikeouts on 81 pitches, 52 for strikes.

After the no-hitter, all of the Angels players brought their No. 45 jerseys to the mound, and placed them beside a painting of Skaggs.

Bigger than sports 🙏



After the Angels threw a combined no-hitter, the players placed their No. 45 Tyler Skaggs jerseys on the pitcher’s mound. pic.twitter.com/vXYXj8L4PV — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2019

Skaggs was found dead in his Texas hotel room at the beginning of this month.