Angels to honor Tyler Skaggs with jersey patch for remainder of season

The Los Angeles Angels will resume their schedule on Tuesday night, just a day after left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room. The Angels were already certain to have Skaggs in their minds and hearts when they took the field. But they'll also have a patch bearing his No. 45 stitched onto their jerseys -- on Tuesday and the rest of the season:

The Angels will be wearing these black “45” patches on their jersey tonight and will continue to honor Tyler Skaggs this year. They’ll have him on their hearts. pic.twitter.com/gv8I16FSWL — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 2, 2019

No cause of death has yet to be disclosed in Skaggs' death. Police have ruled out foul play and do not suspect Skaggs committed suicide.

The Angels will play three games in Arlington against the Texas Rangers before concluding the first half with three games in Houston against the Astros. Monday's game against the Rangers, which was cancelled, will be made up in August. The Angels' next home game will be on Friday, July 12, when they host the Astros to begin the second half of the season. Presumably the team will have a ceremony in Skaggs' honor.

Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin, a friend and onetime teammate of Skaggs', will be wearing his friend's No. 45 in his start on Tuesday.