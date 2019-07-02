Angels to honor Tyler Skaggs with jersey patch for remainder of season
The Angels will keep Skaggs close to their hearts as they resume their schedule
The Los Angeles Angels will resume their schedule on Tuesday night, just a day after left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room. The Angels were already certain to have Skaggs in their minds and hearts when they took the field. But they'll also have a patch bearing his No. 45 stitched onto their jerseys -- on Tuesday and the rest of the season:
No cause of death has yet to be disclosed in Skaggs' death. Police have ruled out foul play and do not suspect Skaggs committed suicide.
The Angels will play three games in Arlington against the Texas Rangers before concluding the first half with three games in Houston against the Astros. Monday's game against the Rangers, which was cancelled, will be made up in August. The Angels' next home game will be on Friday, July 12, when they host the Astros to begin the second half of the season. Presumably the team will have a ceremony in Skaggs' honor.
Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin, a friend and onetime teammate of Skaggs', will be wearing his friend's No. 45 in his start on Tuesday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: BoSox-Jays best bet, plus PGA
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Corbin to wear No. 45 in honor of Skaggs
Corbin and Skaggs were teammates in the Diamondbacks system
-
Angels pitcher Skaggs dead at 27
Skaggs was 27 years old and had pitched in parts of seven big-league seasons
-
Stanton posts tribute to Tyler Skaggs
Stanton dealt with the tragic death of Marlins teammate Jose Fernandez in 2016
-
Vlad Jr. smashes HRs in Derby practice
It's worth putting in the extra effort when there's a million dollars on the line
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for July 2
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...