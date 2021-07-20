Shohei Ohtani's two-way excellence has landed him an exclusive -- and presumably very lucrative -- memorabilia deal. On Tuesday, Fanatics announced it has signed the Los Angeles Angels sensation to an exclusive deal making the company the official source for Ohtani autographs and collectables. The deal does not affect trading cards.

"It's an honor to join Fanatics as their latest exclusive athlete," Ohtani said in a statement. "Their global presence and reach throughout both the United States and Japan will help provide fans everywhere access to incredible products."

Fanatics executive vice president Victor Shaffer added: "Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-generation baseball talent and it's incredibly exciting to welcome him to the Fanatics team. There is no doubting his growing popularity both in the United States and in his native Japan and we look forward to providing fans everywhere with the widest assortment of Ohtani officially licensed merchandise and collectibles ever offered."

Ohtani accounted for nearly 30 percent of all memorabilia sales from the 2021 All-Star Game, and he is by far the best selling athlete on the Fanatics site since July 1. His sales outpace the No. 2 MLB player 10 times over, according to ESPN's Dan Hajducky.

Other MLB players with exclusive Fanatics deals include Aaron Judge and reigning two-time Home Run Derby champ Pete Alonso. Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, and Zion Williamson are also on exclusive Fanatics deals.

This season Ohtani, 27, is hitting .277/.362/.686 with an MLB-leading 34 home runs as a hitter. As a pitcher, he owns a 3.21 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 73 innings. He was our unanimous midseason pick for AL MVP.