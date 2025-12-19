The Los Angeles Angels and the family of late former pitcher Tyler Skaggs have reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit against the club, the Athletic reports. The settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed to the public, means a jury verdict will be avoided.

Skaggs was found dead at the team hotel in Texas on July 1, 2019. A toxicology report said a mixture of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone" was found in his system, and listed his cause of death as "terminal aspiration of gastric contents," meaning he choked on his own vomit. Skaggs was 27 years old.

Soon after Skaggs' death, his family released a statement that in part claimed a team employee had played a role in Skaggs' use of opioids. It was later reported that former Angels employee Eric Kay told U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigators that he provided Skaggs with drugs and used them with the pitcher for multiple years. Twice in 2019, Kay sought treatment for substance abuse. Kay was later charged with possessing and distributing opioids, a Schedule II controlled substance, and causing the opioid-related death of Skaggs. Kay was later indicted, convicted, and sentenced to 22 years in prison for distributing counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in connection to Skaggs' death.

Kay's involvement, which occurred while he was an employee of the team, created potential liability for the Angels, and the Skaggs family in their suit sought punitive damages. The settlement was reached not long after the jury had begun deliberations following a three-month trial.

As the Athletic notes, Major League Baseball may also address the Angels' culpability in some way, as commissioner Rob Manfred previously indicated that the league would review testimony following the conclusion of the trial.