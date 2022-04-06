The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will begin their 2022 seasons at Angel Stadium on Thursday, April 7. These AL West rivals boast some of the greatest individual players in the sport, including All-Stars and future Hall of Famers. The Opening Day pitching matchup will feature the incredible Shohei Ohtani and lefty Framber Valdez. This is the first time ever the Angels and Astros will meet on Opening Day.

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2022 schedule here. Information on Angels vs. Astros, including live stream details, are below.

Angels vs. Astros

Date: Thursday, April 7 | Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Location: Angel Stadium - Anaheim, California

Live stream: fuboTV (regionally) | TV: Bally Sports West, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Probable pitchers: RHP Shohei Ohtani (LAA) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (HOU)

Odds: LAA -130; HOU +110; O/U: 8.5 runs (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Angels: The Angels do not lack intrigue. Ohtani will look to follow up his historic AL MVP season with another dominant two-way effort. Mike Trout is returning from a calf injury that limited him to 36 games a year ago. Noah Syndergaard is all the way back from Tommy John surgery. The Halos haven't been the postseason since 2014, nor have they won a postseason game in Trout's 10 full MLB seasons. With a new 12-team postseason format, their chances to return to the postseason are as good as they've been in quite some time.

Astros: Similar to the Angels and Trout, the Astros have their own future Hall of Famer returning from a major injury: Justin Verlander. Verlander started Opening Day in 2020 and has not pitched since due to Tommy John surgery. He's completed his rehab and will start Houston's third game of the season. Also, the Astros let Carlos Correa leave as a free agent this offseason, so the spotlight will be on his replacement, rookie Jeremy Peña. Houston has lost two of the last three World Series. They want to get that sour taste out of their mouths.