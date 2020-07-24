Watch Now: Betting Preview: Angels at Athletics ( 1:17 )

How can I watch the game?

When: Friday, Jul. 24 | Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland, California)

TV: ESPN, Fox Sports West, NBC Sports California

Stream: ESPN app

What do I need to know about the pitching matchup?

The Angels are supposed to start left-hander Andrew Heaney. This will be his first career Opening Day start, and it comes after he was limited by injury woes to just 95 innings last season. For his career, he's posted a 93 ERA+ and a 3.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio in parts of six seasons. Heaney's arsenal includes a low-90s fastball, a swing-and-miss curve, and a changeup.

Frankie Montas was in the midst of a breakout season last year before he was suspended for failing a performance-enhancing drug test. In 16 starts he managed a 164 ERA+ and a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Montas' approach is power, power, and more power; his three pitches are a 96-mph fastball, an 88-mph slider, and an 87-mph changeup/splitter.

What about the starting lineups?

The Angels' biggest offseason addition, third baseman Anthony Rendon, might not play in Friday's game. Nevertheless, the Angels will have at least one new face in their lineup, in catcher Jason Castro. The Angels also have some guys named Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, as well as David Fletcher, who put himself on the map with a strong 2019 season.

The Athletics had one of the best lineups in baseball last season, when numbers were adjusted for ballpark, and they returned the main actors: Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, and Marcus Semien. The one notable change is at second base, where trade addition Tony Kemp is expected to receive most of the plate appearances there, at least against right-handed pitching.

What are the oddsmakers saying about this game?

Odds: LAA +130 | OAK -140 | O/U: 8.5 runs

OK, give me your pick

This one is a toss-up. We'll give the A's the edge just because of home-field advantage, if there is a such thing in an empty stadium.