Angels vs Athletics: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
It's the opener for the Angels, but the A's have already played two games thanks to the Japan Series
The Los Angeles Angels pay a visit to Oakland to start the 2019 regular season. For the host Athletics, the regular season has already started, as they dropped both games of the Japan Series to the Mariners. Obviously, Bob Melvin's club would love to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1996.
Here's how you can watch:
MLB Opening Day viewing information
- Dates: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Location: Oakland Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- TV: Fox Sports West, NBC Sports California
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
- Odds: Angels +109 / A's -119
Storylines
Angels: Opening Day 2019 for the Halos occasions Brad Ausmus' debut as manager and Mike Trout's first game since inking a $430 million contract extension. As for Trout, he enters the 2019 season with 120 career home runs at home and 120 career home runs on the road.
Trevor Cahill draws the start for the Angels opposite the team he played for last season. He's in L.A. on a one-year, $9 million contract for 2019. Looking forward, the Angels will be looking to notch their first winning season since 2015 and make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Athletics: In addition to that 0-2 start noted above, the A's will be without first baseman Matt Olson (broken hamate bone) until probably late May. Suffice it to say, that's a notable loss. On the mound will be righty Mike Fiers, who excelled last season after Oakland acquired him from the Tigers in August of last year. They re-upped with Fiers this past offseason.
Prediction
We'll go with Fiers, Chapman, and the A's at home.
Pick: Oakland -119
-
