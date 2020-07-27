Watch Now: Breaking News: Yankees-Phillies, Orioles-Marlins Reportedly Postponed ( 1:22 )

The Oakland Athletics attempt to win their season-opening series when they host the American League West-rival Los Angeles Angels in the finale of their four-game set on Monday. The teams split the first two contests before Oakland posted a 6-4 victory on Sunday in which it jumped on Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani for five runs in the first inning.

First pitch at RingCentral Coliseum is set for 3:40 p.m. ET. Both sides are getting -105 on the money line in the latest Athletics vs. Angels odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Angels vs. Athletics picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Angels vs. Athletics. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds and trends for Athletics vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Athletics money line: Los Angeles -105, Oakland -105

Angels vs. Athletics run line: Oakland -1.5

Angels vs. Athletics over-under: 9 runs

LAA: 3B David Fletcher went 6-for-11 over the first three games of the series

OAK: OF Ramon Laureano is 5-for-10 after three contests

Why you should back the Angels

Griffin Canning made three starts against Oakland as a rookie last season, working six innings each time. The 24-year-old right-hander pitched well in two of those outings, allowing three runs and six hits with 11 strikeouts and just one walk while coming away with one victory. Canning was superb in an exhibition game against San Diego last Monday, scattering three hits over six scoreless frames.

Mike Trout had a rough time in the first two games of the series but looked more like himself on Sunday. The three-time AL MVP entered the contest just 1-for-7 but recorded two hits, including his first homer of the year, and drove in all four of Los Angeles' runs.

Why you should back the Athletics

Chris Bassitt is coming off a season in which he posted a career-high 10 victories in 28 games (25 starts). The 31-year-old righty won both of his outings against the Angels in 2019, registering 10 strikeouts over 10 ⅔ innings. Bassitt, who ended last season with three straight relief appearances, went 3-0 over his final eight starts of the year.

Sean Murphy doesn't have much major-league experience, but he's been flexing his muscles during his brief tenure. The 25-year-old catcher has gone 14-for-57 in 22 games with the Athletics, with five of the hits being home runs. Laureano has recorded four hits -- two homers -- in six career at-bats against Canning.

How to make Angels vs. Athletics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the simulation suggests Canning and Bassitt combine to allow fewer than five earned runs, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get that picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Athletics vs. Angels? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.