The Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics complete a quick, two-game series on Tuesday afternoon. The AL West rivals are both within striking distance of the playoffs, though the Angels are in a more favorable position as the No. 2 team in the division. Left-hander Jose Suarez (4-2, 2.29 ERA) is scheduled as the starting pitcher for the Angels. Righty James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.90 ERA) will be on the hill for the Athletics.

First pitch is at 3:37 p.m. ET in Oakland. William Hill Sportsbook lists Oakland as the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is nine in the latest Angels vs. Athletics odds.

Angels vs. Athletics money line: Athletics -145

Angels vs. Athletics over-under: 9 runs

Angels vs. Athletics run line: Athletics -1.5 (+130)

LAA: Lost three out of four since the All-Star break

OAK: 8-3 record against the Angels this year, returning +323 on the money line in those games

Why you should back the Angels



The Angels have done damage against right-handed pitching this season, including a wRC+ of 105 that illustrates an above-average level of overall production. Led by Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles also enters the series with the No. 3 mark in the American League in home runs (127) and its .443 slugging percentage is No. 2 in the league. The Angels don't fully rely on the long ball either, with Los Angeles ranking No. 2 in the AL with 173 doubles.

Moreover, Suarez has been very effective on the mound this season, even in a relatively small sample. The 23-year-old has a 2.29 ERA across 35.1 innings and 11 appearances. While Suarez has made only two starts, he has also been incredible away from home, posting a 1.80 ERA in 25.0 innings. That extends to effectiveness against Oakland, with 5.2 innings of shutout baseball already on his ledger during the 2021 season.

Why you should back the Athletics

Despite a .274 batting average on balls in play (BABIP), the A's have performed at a strong level offensively this season. They are tied for 5th in the American League in home runs with 118, and Oakland is also fifth in the league in walk rate, reaching base via a free pass on 9.0 percent of occasions. As a result, Oakland has a team wRC+ of 101, above league-average, and the A's also rank exceptionally well in defensive metrics.

While there is naturally a great deal of emphasis on power hitting, the A's also avoid mistakes at an impressive level. Oakland is third-best in the AL at avoiding double plays (55 this season) and the Athletics are No. 2 in the league in sacrifice flies with 30. Finally, the Athletics are facing a left-hander in Suarez, and they have mirrored their overall effectiveness this season, producing a team-wide offensive output that ranks above the league's median baseline.

How to make Athletics vs. Angels picks

