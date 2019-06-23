Angels vs. Cardinals odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 40-22 roll

The St. Louis Cardinals look for a three-game sweep of their interleague series when they meet the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (40-36), third in the National League Central, have closed to within one game of the first-place Chicago Cubs and one-half game behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Angels (38-40), fourth in the American League West, have lost three in a row and are 5-5 on their 10-game road trip. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The latest Angels vs. Cardinals odds show the Cardinals favored at -136 on the money line (risk $136 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Angels vs. Cardinals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 13 of the MLB season on a strong 40-22 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning almost $700 to $100 bettors. It's an eye-popping 15-7 on top-rated money line picks over the last two weeks, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has taken into account that the Cardinals have played well at home this season, going 7-3 in their last 10 games at Busch Stadium. Right-hander Miles Mikolas (5-7, 4.48 ERA) gets the start on Sunday. He is 4-3 with a 2.55 ERA at Busch Stadium, including six scoreless innings on Monday against the Miami Marlins. For the season, Mikolas has started 15 games, allowing 87 hits, 43 runs – 42 earned – 14 homers and 15 walks, while striking out 61 in 84 1/3 innings of work. He has a WHIP of 1.21.

Catcher Yadier Molina (.262) has been red hot over the past three games, going 5-for-12 (.417) with a double, walk and RBI. Also swinging a hot bat is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.260), who is 5-for-14 (.357) with a double, homer and two RBIs over the past four games, including a 2-for-4 performance against the Angels on Saturday.

But just because St. Louis has been red hot does not mean it is the best value on the Angels vs. Cardinals money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

That's because the Angels have first baseman Albert Pujols (.233), who has always hit well at Busch Stadium. Pujols is 2-for-6 (.333) in the series with a home run, RBI and run scored. St. Louis fans have cheered him all weekend, which has seemed to spur on the 39-year-old veteran and former Cardinal.

Left-hander Tyler Skaggs (6-6, 4.61 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles. Skaggs has fared well in interleague play, posting a 3.72 ERA in 29 career innings. Plus, the Angels have the edge in most offensive categories, including batting average (.259 to .244), on-base percentage (.337 to .323), slugging percentage (.441 to .403), runs scored (395 to 351), hits (689 to 619), doubles (131 to 113), triples (7 to 5), home runs (113 to 94), total bases (1,161 to 1,015) and RBIs (375 to 328).

