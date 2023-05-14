The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians meet in the third and deciding game of their key American League series on Sunday in Cleveland. The Angels (21-19), who won Friday's game 5-4 to start their seven-game East Coast road trip, are 11-10 on the road this season. The Guardians (18-21), who used a six-run rally on Saturday to post an 8-6 win, are just 8-12 on their home field in 2023. Cleveland has lost six of 10, while Los Angeles is 5-5 in its past 10 games.

First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The Angels lead the all-time series 334-332, although the Guardians hold a 173-155 edge in games played at Cleveland. The teams are even on the money line at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8. Before making any Guardians vs. Angels picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Angels vs. Guardians money line: Los Angeles -110, Cleveland -110

Angels vs. Guardians over-under: 8 runs

Angels vs. Guardians run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+150)

LAA: The Angels are 5-1 in their last six road games

CLE: The Guardians are 13-5 in their last 18 games against AL West opponents



Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is expected to send right-hander Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.30 ERA) to the mound. Bibee, who is making his fourth start, has pitched well in two of his three outings. In Cleveland's 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees on May 2, Bibee pitched 5.1 innings, allowing just four hits, two runs -- both earned -- with zero walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. In his April 26 start against Colorado, he earned the win in a 4-1 victory. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six hits, one earned run with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Left fielder Steven Kwan has been hot of late. In Saturday's come-from-behind win, he was 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. He has 13 multi-hit games, including three three-hit games, and for the season, he is batting .273 with one homer, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored. In five career games against Los Angeles, he has six hits, one double and one RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Angels

Los Angeles will counter with left-hander Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 3.41 ERA), who will make his eighth start of the season. He has won his last two decisions, although he is coming off a no-decision in a 6-4 win over Houston on Monday. In that game, he pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts. In four career starts against the Guardians, he is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA. He has pitched 19.2 innings, allowing 20 hits, seven earned runs -- including three homers -- while walking four and striking out 18.

Offensively, pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani continues to rake. In 38 games this season, he is hitting .288 with eight doubles, one triple, eight homers and 25 RBI with 22 runs scored. He doubled and drove in a run in Saturday's loss to the Guardians. Ohtani has 12 multi-hit games on the year, and in 24 career games against Cleveland, he is hitting .295 with four doubles, seven homers and 15 RBI. See which team to pick here.

