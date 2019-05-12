Angels vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, best predictions for May 12 from model on 73-51 roll

The Baltimore Orioles look to avoid being swept for the fourth time this season when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Orioles (13-26) have not lost all three games of a series at home to the Angels (19-20) in 17 years. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is looking for its first three-game sweep since May 2, when it broke out the broom against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards. The Angels have not had a road sweep this season, so there's plenty at stake. The Angels are -165 on the money line, meaning a $165 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight in the latest Angels vs. Orioles odds, down sharply from an open of 9.5. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Angels vs. Orioles picks of your own.

The model knows that despite a mediocre start to their season, the Angels have a distinct statistical advantage over the Orioles entering Sunday's game. Los Angeles has the offensive edge in numerous categories, including batting average (.247 to .236), on-base percentage (.325 to .295), slugging percentage (.427 to .385), runs scored (187 to 152) and home runs (52 to 41). Pitching-wise, the Angels have struggled at times, but still have the edge over the Orioles in WHIP (1.34 to 1.46), ERA (4.90 to 5.59), opponents' batting average (.245 to .270) and strikeouts (321 to 294).

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (.291) has been red-hot. He has a five-game hitting streak and is 5-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the series. He has at least one hit in 15 of the last 16 games. Outfielder Mike Trout (.272) has been his usual dominant self at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs on Friday. He has three multi-hit games in the past nine.

But just because Los Angeles has outplayed Baltimore does not mean it is the best value on the Angels vs. Orioles money line.

Left-hander John Means (4-3, 2.48 ERA) gets the start for Baltimore. He shut down Boston on Monday, allowing one earned run while striking out four in seven innings. In nine games this season, including five starts, Means has been in shutdown mode. He has allowed just 26 hits, 13 runs, nine earned runs, four homers, seven walks and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

Offensively, the Orioles are powered by outfielder Trey Mancini, who has a four-game hitting streak, while outfielder Dwight Smith has four multi-hit games in his last nine, including a double, two home runs and five RBIs in that stretch. Second baseman Jonathan Villar has 12 multi-hit games this season, while third baseman Rio Ruiz has at least one hit in six of his past eight games, going 8-for-28 (.286).

