Angels vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, top predictions for May 12 from model on 73-51 roll

The Los Angeles Angels look for their first three-game sweep in Baltimore since the 2002 season when they meet the Orioles on Sunday. The Angels (19-20) have been hot, winning three in a row and 10 of their last 14, while the Orioles (13-26) have stumbled, losing four in a row and 10 of 13. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has won 11 of the last 13 games in the series. The latest Angels vs. Orioles odds show Los Angeles favored at -155 on the money line (risk $155 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

The model knows Los Angeles has dominated Baltimore recently, winning seven of the last 11 games in Baltimore, and has clinched its third straight series win at Camden Yards. The Angels have also won the last two season series against the Orioles and 11 of the past 15 since 2004. Right-hander Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.66 ERA) takes the mound as he tries to build off two solid outings in a row. On Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, he allowed only two runs and four hits while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

Leading the offense for Los Angeles is third baseman David Fletcher, who has a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-27 (.370) during that stretch with a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy has also been in a strong stretch of late and had a six-game hitting streak snapped on Friday. During that streak, Lucroy was 8-for-22 (.364).

Left-hander John Means (4-3, 2.48 ERA) gets the start for Baltimore. He shut down Boston on Monday, allowing one earned run while striking out four in seven innings. In nine games this season, including five starts, Means has been in shutdown mode. He has allowed just 26 hits, 13 runs, nine earned runs, four homers, seven walks and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

Offensively, the Orioles are powered by outfielder Trey Mancini, who has a four-game hitting streak, while outfielder Dwight Smith has four multi-hit games in his last nine, including a double, two home runs and five RBIs in that stretch. Second baseman Jonathan Villar has 12 multi-hit games this season, while third baseman Rio Ruiz has at least one hit in six of his past eight games, going 8-for-28 (.286).

