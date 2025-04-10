The Los Angeles Angels will battle the Tampa Bay Rays in an American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles won Tuesday's matchup 4-3 before Tampa Bay rebounded with a 5-4 triumph on Wednesday. The Angels (7-4), who have won three of the past four games, are 5-3 on the road this season. The Rays (5-6), who have lost five of six, are 5-3 on their home field.

First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Rays have won 14 of the past 20 meetings with the Angels. Tampa Bay is a -133 favorite on the money line (risk $133 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Rays odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2025 MLB season on a 34-19 roll on top-rated run-line betting picks (+629). Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Angels vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Angels:

Angels vs. Rays money line: Los Angeles +110, Tampa Bay -130 at Caesars Sportsbook

Angels vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

Angels vs. Rays run line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+156)

LAA: The Angels have hit the game total under in 54 of their last 104 games (+7.10 units)

TB: The Rays have hit the team total under in 88 of their last 150 games (+20.45 units)

Angels vs. Rays picks:

Angels vs. Rays streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Rays can cover

Tampa Bay is expected to send right-hander Zack Littell (0-2, 4.15 ERA) to the mound. In his first outing, a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on March 29, he was solid, allowing four hits, one earned run and zero walks, while striking out seven in six innings. He took the loss in a 5-2 defeat at Texas on Friday. He has pitched well against the Angels. In three games, including two starts, he is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA, allowing 14 hits, four earned runs, five walks and 12 strikeouts in 11 innings of work.

Jose Caballero has been red hot in the series. In Wednesday's win, he hit a first-inning grand slam after going 1-for-2 with a triple on Tuesday. In eight games this season, he is hitting .278 with two runs scored, one double, one triple, one homer and seven RBI. In 16 career games against Los Angeles, he is batting .250 with a double, two triples, two homers and nine RBI.

Why the Angels can cover

Los Angeles will counter with right-hander Jose Soriano (1-1, 3.65 ERA). In his first outing this year, a 1-0 win against the White Sox on March 29, he pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out five. In an 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five hits, five earned runs and three walks, while striking out nine. In five career games against the Rays, including two starts, he is 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA.

First baseman Nolan Schanuel is 3-for-6 in the series with three walks and one run scored. In 11 games this season, he is hitting .293 with one double, one triple and four RBI. In 147 games last season, he hit .250 with 19 doubles, 13 homers and 54 RBI. He has hit the Rays well throughout his career. In 12 games against Tampa Bay, he is batting .250 with seven walks.

How to make Angels vs. Rays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs.

So who wins Angels vs. Rays, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.

