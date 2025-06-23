The Los Angeles Angels will host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series that begins on Monday and both teams need a boost heading towards the halfway point of the 2025 MLB season. Boston is fourth in the AL East standings at 40-39, while Los Angeles is fourth in the AL West standings with a 37-40 record. Both teams would have a long journey back towards the top of their respective divisions, but they're still in the AL Wild Card hunt.

First pitch is at 9:38 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Boston is the -122 favorite on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Red Sox odds from DraftKings, while Los Angeles is a +100 underdog. New users can also get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the newest DraftKings promo code. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5, and the under hit in four of the last six head-to-head matchups between these two teams. Before making any Red Sox vs. Angels picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also check out our Monday MLB prop picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks, returning more than 21 units of profit over the last 73 days. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest Bet365 promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, just to name a few.

Here are the model's three best bets for Angels vs. Red Sox on Monday (odds subject to change):

Angels +1.5 (-154)

Wilyer Abreu Over 0.5 RBI (+130)

Zachary Neto Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Angels +1.5 (-154)

The Angeles coming off a series loss to the Astros, but both of their losses came in one-run games and they've now either won outright or loss by one run in six of seven games. On Monday, they'll send Jack Kochanowicz to the mound, and even though he sports a 5.38 ERA on the season, he is coming off a strong outing against the Yankees on Wednesday. Kochanowicz allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight in a game that Los Angeles would eventually win 3-2.

Meanwhile, Red Sox starter Walker Buehler was roughed up for eight earned runs in 3 1/3 innings during his last start against Seattle on Tuesday. FanDuel is offering the best price here and you can potentially add even more value with the latest FanDuel promo code.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up. Get his best bets for Friday, all from the expert who is 170-94 on his last 264 MLB picks (+1819.75).

Wilyer Abreu Over 0.5 RBI (+130)

The 25-year-old Venezuelan finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting and won a Gold Glove last season, and now he's being used primarily as a mercenary against right-handed pitching. All 13 of his home runs this season have come against righties and 31 of his 34 RBIs have as well. He's struggled a bit in June (.544 OPS), but he does have an RBI in four of his last five games where he's been in the lineup. BetMGM is offering the best price for this MLB player prop and you can also get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses with this BetMGM promo code.

You've now seen two best bets for Red Sox vs. Angels on Monday. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Zachary Neto Over 1.5 total bases (+115)

A pinch-hit home run on Sunday and two doubles on Saturday give him eight total bases in his last two games and he's registered 114 total bases in 59 games overall. He's gone over that total in exactly 50% of his starts this season, so getting plus-money considering the matchup is a steal. Buehler sports a 5.95 ERA on the season and has given up 23 extra-base hits in 12 starts so far this season (12 homers and 11 doubles).

Neto went 2-for-3 against Buehler in his only appearance against him last season and the model rates this MLB prop as a 4.5-star play on Monday night. Caesars is offering the best price and you could add even more value with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code.