AL foes match up when the Los Angeles Angels (52-49) and the Detroit Tigers (46-55) square off on Thursday afternoon. Wednesday's matchup was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for a doubleheader on Thursday. On July 25, the Angels beat the Tigers 7-6. Game 1 will see Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA) start for Detroit, while Shohei Ohtani (8-5, 3.71 ERA) is on the hill for the Angels.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. The Angels are listed at -150 in the moneyline (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.

Angels vs. Tigers moneyline: Angels -150, Tigers +126

Angels vs. Tigers run-line: Detroit +1.5 (-140)

Angels vs. Tigers over-under: 8 runs

LAA: The Los Angeles Angels have hit the team total Over in 12 of their last 16 games

DET: The Detroit Tigers have hit the moneyline in 44 of their last 90 games



Why you should back the Angels



Ohtani is an exceptional batter with great awareness at the plate who generates superb bat speed and constantly produces offensive opportunities. The three-time All-Star is first in the league in home runs (36) and tied for third in RBI (77). Ohtani also has outstanding command on the mound. He owns the stuff to pile up strikeouts, ranking third in the American League (148).

Left fielder Taylor Ward owns great tools both offensively and defensively. Ward can hit for power and will use his patience at the dish. The 29-year-old also has a strong throwing arm and solid range. Ward is hitting .251 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI. In the July 25 contest against the Detroit Tigers, he was 1-for-4 with two runs driven in. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Tigers

First baseman Spencer Torkelson is a powerful bat in the lineup for Detroit. Torkelson has good pitch recognition skills and the strength to push the ball into any gap. The 23-year-old is currently leading the team in both home runs (15) and RBI (56). Over his last three games, he's gone 5-for-12 with a double and four RBI.

Shortstop Javier Baez is an athletic playmaker for the Tigers. Baez has quick hands with tremendous arm talent and range. The 30-year-old is second on the team in RBI (47) along with seven home runs. On July 21 against the San Diego Padres, he was 2-for-4 with a triple and one run scored. See which team to back here.

