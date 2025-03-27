The Cubs and Dodgers opened the 2025 MLB regular season with the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan last week. Los Angeles swept those two games to begin their World Series title defense. Thursday is the traditional Opening Day when the rest of the league begins their regular seasons. It is Game 1 of 162. The long marathon is here.

On Chicago's South Side, the rebuilding White Sox will host the hopeful Angels in a meeting between teams that finished with two of the four worst records in baseball last season. The Halos brought in several veterans in an effort to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. They have baseball's longest postseason drought. The ChiSox, meanwhile, chugged alone with their rebuild.

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Rate Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: FanDuel Sports West, CHSN

Probable pitchers: LHP Yusei Kikuchi vs. RHP Sean Burke

Odds: LAA +100; CHW -120; over/under: 8.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Angels: As noted in the intro, the Angels have baseball's longest postseason drought, and they brought in several good but not truly great veterans over the winter in effort to return to October baseball. Among them is Kikuchi, their Opening Day starter. Slugger Jorge Soler, closer Kenley Jansen, and starter Kyle Hendricks are also in that group. The Angels are likely to be without third baseman Anthony Rendon all year following hip surgery. He has played only 257 games in five seasons with the Halos. Franchise star Mike Trout is moving to right field in an effort to stay on the field. Trout has played only 266 games combined across the last four years. The Angels lost a franchise-record 99 games in 2024 and should be better in 2025, though a lot of things will have to break their way to make a serious run at a postseason berth.

White Sox: They can't possibly be worse, right? The White Sox lost a modern record 121 games last season and then traded Garrett Crochet, their ace and best player, to the Red Sox over the winter. They are in the early stages of a very deep rebuild. The White Sox are two years away from being two years away. While they don't want to lose 121 games again, their priorities this season are building a young talent base and helping players like Burke, Miguel Vargas, Jonathan Cannon, and Davis Martin becoming long-term building blocks. Also, the White Sox would like Luis Robert Jr. to bounce back from his poor and injury-plagued 2024 season so they can trade him for more prospects. It's all about the young players on the South Side this season.