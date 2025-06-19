The New York Yankees (42-31) will host the Los Angeles Angels (36-37) in the final contest of a four-game series on Thursday. The Angels have won three games in a row, including a 3-2 victory over the Yankees on Wednesday. At the same time, New York is in a slump, dropping six straight games. Carlos Rodon (8-5, 3.01 ERA) starts for New York, while Tyler Anderson (2-4, 4.44 ERA) takes the mound for the Angels.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -282 on the money line (risk $282 to win $100) in the latest Angels vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Los Angeles is a +223 underdog (risk $223 to win $162). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Angels vs. Yankees on Thursday:

Aaron Judge Under 1.5 hits (-265)

Nolan Schanuel 1+ hits (-180)

Freddie Freeman 1+ Singles (-145)

Judge is still a top slugger in the MLB, ranking second in home runs (26), tied for third in RBI (60), and first in OPS (1.192). Meanwhile, in the month of June, his batting average is just .246. He's finished with fewer than two hits in eight straight games. The model projects 1.1 hits in this game for Judge.

Nolan Schanuel 1+ hits (-180)

Schanuel leads the team in batting average (.281) and hits (72). The 23-year-old rolls into this game, logging a hit in eight of his last nine matchups. Through the first three games of this series, Schanuel has gone 4-of-15, with at least one hit in each game. He's gone over his total hits market in six of his last seven games.

Carlos Rodon Over 6.5 strikeouts (-160)

Rodon owns an 8-5 record while ranking sixth in strikeouts (107) and WHIP (0.99). He's gone over 6.5 strikeouts in three of his last five outings. In his May 27 start against the Angels, Rodon racked up 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work.