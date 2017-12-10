Angels will use Ohtani as two-way player, but don't expect to see him in outfield
Ohtani could be part of a six-man rotation in his rookie season
On Friday, Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani announced his surprising decision to join the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels introduced Ohtani to the press and their fan base on Saturday and, along the way, squashed any speculation that he would be seeing time in the outfield during the upcoming season. Here's what general manager Billy Eppler said:
It's important to note the Angels will nonetheless deploy Ohtani as a two-way player -- and yes, that they may indeed be embrace using a six-man rotation as a result:
Whether or not the Angels decide to give Ohtani any burn in the field -- perhaps at first base? -- is to be seen. We just know he won't be playing the outfield … at least if everything goes to plan, anyway.
-
Cards still have options to help lineup
The Cardinals could look to add a new outfielder or third baseman
-
Mets will reportedly check in on Castro
Castro isn't officially a Marlin, but the Mets have interest
-
Prospect expert on Marlins' Stanton haul
The Marlins didn't get much in return for their star outfielder
-
Stanton trade a big win for Yankees
Six years ago, the Yankees were an over-the-hill team headed for a fall that never came
-
SportsLine projects Yankees added 4 wins
The slugger is bound to have a big impact in the Bronx
-
Marlins could walk one of two paths now
Will the firesale continue, or are they done dealing?
Add a Comment