Angels will use Ohtani as two-way player, but don't expect to see him in outfield

On Friday, Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani announced his surprising decision to join the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels introduced Ohtani to the press and their fan base on Saturday and, along the way, squashed any speculation that he would be seeing time in the outfield during the upcoming season. Here's what general manager Billy Eppler said:

Billy Eppler said Ohtani will not play OF this season. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) December 9, 2017

It's important to note the Angels will nonetheless deploy Ohtani as a two-way player -- and yes, that they may indeed be embrace using a six-man rotation as a result:

Scioscia said the Angels “definitely plan on Shohei being a two way player” but beyond that it’s all to be determined. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) December 9, 2017

“We’re very open-minded to a six-man rotation,” Billy Eppler says, as expected. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) December 9, 2017

Whether or not the Angels decide to give Ohtani any burn in the field -- perhaps at first base? -- is to be seen. We just know he won't be playing the outfield … at least if everything goes to plan, anyway.