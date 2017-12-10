Angels will use Ohtani as two-way player, but don't expect to see him in outfield

Ohtani could be part of a six-man rotation in his rookie season

On Friday, Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani announced his surprising decision to join the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels introduced Ohtani to the press and their fan base on Saturday and, along the way, squashed any speculation that he would be seeing time in the outfield during the upcoming season. Here's what general manager Billy Eppler said:

It's important to note the Angels will nonetheless deploy Ohtani as a two-way player -- and yes, that they may indeed be embrace using a six-man rotation as a result:

Whether or not the Angels decide to give Ohtani any burn in the field -- perhaps at first base? -- is to be seen. We just know he won't be playing the outfield … at least if everything goes to plan, anyway.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

