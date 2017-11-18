Another day, more awards for the Cleveland Indians

Morning News and Notes for Saturday, November 18, 2017

For those of you who put any stock at all in silly things like the Esurance MLB Awards, congratulations. You get to celebrate the Indians’ winning streak all over again, as the streak won the prestigious and coveted Best Trending Topic Award.

I am not making this up.

Indians News

Indians' Kluber, Jackson win MLB Awards | MLB.com - On Friday, the Esurance MLB Awards took the praise for Kluber one step further, honoring the Indians' ace with the Best Pitcher award, which encompasses both leagues. Austin Jackson received the Best Defensive Play award for The Catch in Boston (you know which catch).

Does Cleveland Indians expanding front-office tree make it harder to make trades? Hey, Hoynsie | cleveland.com - People have questions. Inexplicably, many want them answered by Hoynsie.

The thin free agent market for Jay Bruce and veteran power hitters | SI.com - More recently, in walk seasons that resemble the one Bruce just had (.254, 36, 101), 30-year-old Jason Bay (.267, 36, 119) pulled in $66 million over four years in 2009 and 31-year-old Nick Swisher (.272, 24, 93) garnered $56 million over four years in 2012

Orioles' Darren O'Day wins Bob Feller Act of Valor Award | MLB.com - O'Day has been incredibly active in helping veterans and their families, annually visiting the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with teammates when the Orioles play the Nationals in D.C. The award is named for Cleveland Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller.

Around the League