Another quick ALDS exit leaves Red Sox with lots of big questions this offseason

An otherwise very successful 2017 season came to an abrupt end for the Boston Red Sox on Monday, as they dropped Game 4 of the ALDS (HOU 5, BOS 4) to the Houston Astros to lose the series in four games. The Astros stunned the Fenway Park crowd with an eighth-inning rally against Chris Sale and Craig Kimbrel .

Here's video of that surge, which ultimately led to the end of Boston's season:

The Red Sox, for the second straight year, went 93-69 during the regular season only to be bounced from the postseason in the ALDS. They're now 1-6 in the postseason the last two years and have been outscored 39-26 in the seven games. There is always going to be a "crapshoot" element to the playoffs, that's just the nature of baseball in a short series, but there's no doubt the last two postseasons have been disappointing for the Red Sox.

So now, with their offseason beginning Tuesday, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and his staff will get together to figure out how to improve this team going forward. The Red Sox are a win-now team. They're not rebuilding or anything like that. Their goal was to win the World Series this year and that will surely be the goal next year as well. To do that, Dombrowski & Co. have to come up with answers to some very important questions this winter.

Who should manage?

Is John Farrell the right man to manage the Red Sox going forward? USATSI

Only minutes after his team's Game 4 loss, Red Sox manager John Farrell was asked about his job security. More specifically, he was asked whether he believes he is the right man to lead this team. Here is Farrell's answer:

Personally, yes, I feel confident (I can manage this team beyond the ALDS). I know that we have got opportunity to assess where we are as a team. I can't begin to talk about what the offseason plans are and what the changes may be realized, but still there's a lot of good things that are going on here.

Farrell's job security has been question for several years now. Dating back to the club's back-to-back last place finishes in 2014 and 2015. Once Dombrowski was hired in August 2015, those questions only grew louder. It figured to be only a matter of time until Dombrowski brought in his own manager. That's usually how this works. When someone new takes over the baseball operations department, he inevitably brings in some of his own people at some point.

When a big market team and a World Series contender gets knocked out of the postseason in the ALDS in back-to-back years, of course the manager is going to be on the hot seat, and Farrell is no different. Dombrowski will have to determine -- and fairly soon, I might add, this isn't something you want to let linger -- if Farrell is indeed the right man to manage the team, or if it's time to make a change. And if they do make a change, who are the best candidates to replace him?

Why did the young hitters go backwards?

Without question, the Red Sox have one of the most impressive young position player cores in baseball. Andrew Benintendi had a strong rookie season and Rafael Devers had some spectacular moments following his July call-up. Those three joined established homegrown big leaguers Mookie Betts , Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. in the starting lineup.

As talented as the Killer Bs are, all three of them saw their performance take a step back in 2017. At least offensively. Betts and Bradley in particular remain outstanding defenders. But at the plate, they all went backwards.

2016 2017 Mookie Betts .318/.363/.534 (133 OPS+) .264/.344/.459 (108 OPS+) Xander Bogaerts .294/.356/.446 (111 OPS+) .273/.343/.403 (95 OPS+) Jackie Bradley Jr. .267/.349/.486 (118 OPS+) .245/.323/.402 (89 OPS+)

That trio combined for 78 home runs in 2016. They hit 51 home runs in 2017. And that's during the most prolific home run season in baseball history, and while playing their home games at hitter-friendly Fenway Park (it's more doubles friendly than home run friendly, but still).

There is more to being a good hitter than hitting home runs though, and across the board, these three saw their averages and on-base percentages slip in 2017. When it happens to one guy, you figure it's just one of those years. When it happens to two, it's kind of annoying. When it happens to three, it's a red flag.

Priority No. 1 for the Red Sox this offseason has to be figuring out why Betts, Bogaerts and Bradley went backward this year, and correcting it. Is it a coaching issue? A training staff issue? Maybe it is just three players coincidentally having a down year at the same time. But the BoSox want to make sure there isn't a larger systematic issue here.

Whatever it is, these three players along with Benintendi and Devers are the core of the Red Sox, and getting them not just back to their 2016 performance, but beyond it should be among their top priorities this offseason.

How do they add power?

No AL team hit fewer home runs than the Red Sox in 2017. USATSI

Due in part to those steps back by Betts, Bogaerts and Bradley this season, the Red Sox ranked dead last in the American League with 168 home runs. The Los Angeles Angels had the next fewest with 186. Only the San Francisco Giants (128), Pittsburgh Pirates (151) and Atlanta Braves (165) hit fewer home runs than the BoSox this summer. Furthermore, Boston had the fifth-lowest team slugging percentage in baseball at .407. And that's despite playing home games in Fenway Park.

You can win the World Series without power. It is definitely doable. The Kansas City Royals hit the second-fewest homers in the league in 2015 and they won a championship. Now, that said, it's a heck of a lot easier to win the World Series when you can hit the ball out of the park. Watching the ALDS, the difference between the Red Sox's offense and the Astros' offense was pretty stark. Boston had to scratch and claw for every run. Houston was able to put runs on the board in a hurry thanks to extra-base hits.

As things stand, the only open lineup spot for the Red Sox is first base (or DH with Hanley Ramirez returning to first). Boston could send Devers to Triple-A for more seasoning, opening third base, otherwise the Red Sox are going to have to move one of their core players to add a big bat. So to add power, either they're really going to have to shake up the roster, or they're going to have to get more power from the players already on the team.

How do they rebuild depth?

Dombrowski built some truly great teams while with the Detroit Tigers , though they always seemed to lack depth, and it cost them in the postseason. They were always short that reliable middle reliever, or had that one lineup hole, or that revolving door at the back of the rotation. Now, after Dombrowski's first two full seasons with the Red Sox, we're starting to see some of those problems pop up in Boston.

For example, the BoSox were so short on rotation depth they had to claim Doug Fister (4.88 ERA) off release waivers from the pitching needy Angels at midseason, and he wound up fifth on the team in innings pitched. Eleven different pitchers made at least 10 relief appearances for the Red Sox this year. When Pablo Sandoval proved ineffective, too many at-bats went to Brock Holt (.548 OPS) and Deven Marrero (.593 OPS). Dombrowski was forced into a busy trade deadline to keep the team afloat.

Thanks to trades and graduations, the Red Sox no longer have a top tier farm system -- Baseball America ranked it as the 20th best system in the game following the trade deadline -- and they no longer have the truly upper echelon prospects ready to step into the lineup to help. Devers was the end of the line for the foreseeable future. Of course you'd rather have Benintendi and Devers making an impact in MLB than sitting in the system. But the lack of depth is apparent.

The Red Sox need to address this before the roster gets too top heavy. (Top heavy in a bad way, that is. Of course you want stars.) They need to improve the fringes of the roster. Spots 20-25 on the 25-man active roster and spots 30-40 on the 40-man roster. It takes a heck of a lot more than 25 players to win a championship these days. The Red Sox were a little short on depth in 2017. The Fister claim is a prime example. A guy like that should be your ALDS Game 3 starter.

For most clubs, winning 93 games and qualifying for the ALDS would make for a successful season. For the Red Sox, it's their second straight disappointingly quick exit, and now Dombrowski and his staff have to pick up the pieces. Once they decide who will manage the team going forward, it'll be time to figure out how to get the young hitters back on track, and how to add power and depth to the roster. Those are the most pressing issues heading into the postseason.