Dr. Anthony Fauci's 2020 Opening Day first pitch will be memorialized on a baseball card thanks to Topps. The baseball card company will print a limited quantity of cards featuring the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases throwing his ill-fated first pitch.

As the card notes, Dr. Fauci's ceremonial first pitch took place prior to Thursday's game between the Nationals and Yankees that kicked off the 2020 MLB season. The throw was, let's say, less than perfect. The ball missed the plate by a fair margin, and comparisons to 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen were made in terms of worst first pitches ever thrown.

This isn't the first time that Topps has tried to turn an awful first pitch into marketing fodder. When 50 Cent's terrible first pitch prior to a Mets game went viral, they created a card of the rapper just before the ball left his hand and went who knows where.

The start of MLB's 2020 season was delayed until the end of July because of the coronavirus pandemic forcing the league to reconsider how to let games happen in a way that limited the spread of the global pandemic. The Yankees won the first game of the season 4-1.