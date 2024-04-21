Anthony Rendon is heading back to the injured list. On Sunday, the Angels announced Rendon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Utility man Ehire Adrianza was called up in a corresponding move. Righty Robert Stephenson, who will miss the season with an elbow injury, was placed on the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot for Adrianza.

Rendon suffered the injury legging out an infield single on the very first play of Saturday's loss to the Cincinnati Reds (CIN 7, LAA 5). Here's the play:

"Not (feeling) too great," Rendon said after the game (via MLB.com). "Frustration. Anger. Mad. Any of those adjectives you want to use."

Rendon began the season in an ugly 0 for 21 stretch, though he has been hitting very well lately: .357/.413/.411 in his last 14 games, raising his season batting line to .267/.325/.307. The power is not there -- Rendon has hit 13 home runs in over 700 plate appearances since 2021 -- but he was hitting for average and getting on base of late.

"I think that's one of the most frustrating parts, right?" I'm starting to barrel the ball more, and when I didn't I was just starting to find holes," Rendon said (via MLB.com). "Like earlier in the season, I was barreling it and they were catching it. I think that's the most frustrating part, I was getting into a groove and of course this happens."

Injuries are, unfortunately, part of the Rendon story now. He played only 148 of 486 possible games from 2021-23 because of a variety of injuries, including hip and wrist surgeries. Including 2024, Rendon has three years and $114 million remaining on the seven-year, $245 million contract he signed in December 2019.

Luis Rengifo replaced Rendon at third base Saturday and Miguel Sanó has started two games at third this season. Those two, as well as Brandon Drury, figure to man the hot corner while Rendon is sidelined.

Adrianza, 34, entered the season with nine years and 131 days of service time (commonly written as 9.131). He is 41 days away from reaching 10 years of service time and locking in the full pension.

The Angels enter play Sunday with a 9-12 record and a minus-14 run differential. They have not been to the postseason since 2014.