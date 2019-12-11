Anthony Rendon rumors: Dodgers not hopeful about chances; Angels and Braves have checked in

As the 2019 Winter Meetings begin to wind down in San Diego, the top two free agent starting pitchers are already off the board. On Monday, Stephen Strasburg returned to the Nationals on a seven-year, $245 million contract that was the largest deal ever given to a pitcher. For less than 36 hours. Gerrit Cole inked a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees on Tuesday.

Scott Boras represents both Cole and Strasburg and he still has another $200 million client on the market: Anthony Rendon. The third baseman is inarguably the No. 1 free agent on the market now. Rendon is not expected to sign before the Winter Meetings end on Thursday. With that in mind, here's the latest on Rendon's market.

The Dodgers are pessimistic about signing Rendon, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Los Angeles made a significant offer to Cole, so they have money to spend, and incumbent third baseman Justin Turner is reportedly willing to move to first base. Despite that, the Dodgers are not optimistic they can land Rendon, a player the front office is said to be enamored with. They've gone through some big offensive funks the last few Octobers and Rendon just showed he can be a centerpiece for a World Series winter.

Angels, Braves have checked in

The Angels and Braves have checked in with Boras about Rendon, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The waters are said to be "a tad deep" for Atlanta, however, even after their busy offseason. The Angels made a competitive offer to Cole and have money to spend this winter. They need pitching more than another bat, but Rendon is excellent and would improve their roster considerably. Anaheim could sign Rendon and trade either David Fletcher or Tommy La Stella for a pitcher.

Geography not an 'overriding consideration'

While speaking generally Tuesday, Boras told reporters, including MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan, that geography is not an "overriding consideration" during the free-agent process. "I think that geography is something that players look at and evaluate but I don't think it's an overriding consideration," he said. Rendon is from Houston and there's some thought that could give the Rangers an edge (there have been no indications the Astros are pursuing him), but, ultimately, it sounds like money will be the deciding factor.