Earlier this week, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo addressed both his impending free agency and his failed extension talks with the team by telling reporters, "It didn't work out thus far and that's OK. I'm at peace with it."

Though Rizzo sounded pragmatic, or perhaps pessimistic about his long-term outlook with Chicago, Cubs president Jed Hoyer said on Wednesday that he is "very confident" the two sides will be able to reach an agreement on a new contract, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Hoyer added that the Cubs remain interested in negotiating an extension; Rizzo had previously set an Opening Day deadline for talks.

Hoyer's comments come days after Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that the Cubs had offered Rizzo a five-year extension worth $70 million. That's less than half what the St. Louis Cardinals gave to Paul Goldschmidt (five years, $130 million), who our Mike Axisa noted makes for a good benchmark. "Goldschmidt signed his contract at the same age Rizzo is now," Axisa wrote, "and they're similar ultra-productive face of the franchise types at first base. It's a logical fit."

Rizzo is, of course, entering the final season of a nine-year contract that paid him $75 million, or well below his market value. In his first nine seasons in Chicago, he hit .274/.374/.492 (131 OPS+) with 228 home runs. He made three All-Star Games, won four Gold Glove Awards, and was part of the 2016 World Series title team.

Rizzo isn't the only impending free agent on the Cubs roster, either. Third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Javier Baez, two other longtime members of the core, are also scheduled to hit the open market. It's unclear if the Cubs have had meaningful extension discussions with either of them.