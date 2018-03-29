Anthony Rizzo homers on Opening Day in South Florida while honoring Stoneman Douglas victims
The MSD alum said the home run was an 'out of body experience'
As noted earlier Thursday in this space, the Cubs and Marlins are squaring off to open the 2018 MLB season and are also wearing jersey patches to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this year. The Marlins connection is obvious, being in the South Florida area. For the Cubs, first baseman Anthony Rizzo went to Stoneman Douglas as a high schooler and has been active and vocal in support of the community since.
For Rizzo's part, he came through with a home run on opening day, too.
Power with a purpose. #TeamRizzopic.twitter.com/g209t2Jitl— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018
That was the 167th career regular season homer for Rizzo, who has also gone yard six times in the postseason, including once in the World Series. Still, this was pretty special to the slugger.
The Cubs would go on to win, 8-4, starting the season 1-0. Rizzo's blast definitely served as the feel-good moment in this one, too.
-
2018 MLB Opening Day news, updates
The 2018 regular season is underway and we have everything you need to know about Day 1 of...
-
Boston's Nunez hits inside-the-park HR
The last time it happened, it was off the bat of a Hall of Famer
-
Jays' tribute to Halladay includes sons
It was a special day for Blue Jays and the family of No. 32
-
Stanton homers in first Yankees at-bat
Welcome to New York
-
Sterling's confusing HR call for Stanton
It took a while, but we finally know what it means
-
Springer hits historic leadoff homer
The World Series MVP did it again on opening day Thursday