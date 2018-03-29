Anthony Rizzo homers on Opening Day in South Florida while honoring Stoneman Douglas victims

The MSD alum said the home run was an 'out of body experience'

As noted earlier Thursday in this space, the Cubs and Marlins are squaring off to open the 2018 MLB season and are also wearing jersey patches to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida earlier this year. The Marlins connection is obvious, being in the South Florida area. For the Cubs, first baseman Anthony Rizzo went to Stoneman Douglas as a high schooler and has been active and vocal in support of the community since. 

For Rizzo's part, he came through with a home run on opening day, too. 

That was the 167th career regular season homer for Rizzo, who has also gone yard six times in the postseason, including once in the World Series. Still, this was pretty special to the slugger. 

The Cubs would go on to win, 8-4, starting the season 1-0. Rizzo's blast definitely served as the feel-good moment in this one, too. 

