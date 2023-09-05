New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will not play again during the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday.

Rizzo has been on the injured list since early August with post-concussion syndrome. However, he had been dealing with symptoms for much longer. Rizzo sustained the concussion during a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres back on May 28. He left that game with what the club described as a neck issue and was sidelined for the next three games. Prior to his return, Rizzo passed the league's concussion protocols. Eventually, however, Rizzo told the team he was dealing with "fogginess," but Boone nevertheless kept him in the lineup for the next two games after that disclosure. Very likely, Rizzo had been playing with concussion symptoms for quite some time.

Veteran DJ LeMahieu has been the primary at Rizzo's position of first base for some time. On the season, the 33-year-old Rizzo has a slash line of .244/.328/.378 with 12 home runs in 99 games. Rizzo's numbers, however, took a steep dive after he returned from that collision. Rizzo is under contract for the 2024 season at a salary of $17 million, and his deal with the Yankees includes a $17 million club option/$6 million buyout for 2025.

The Yankees enter play on Tuesday with a record of 68-69 and in last place in the American League East. They're also eight games out of the final wild-card spot in the AL.