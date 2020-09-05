The Baltimore Orioles placed outfielder Anthony Santander on the injured list Saturday because of a strained oblique that could end his breakout season prematurely. Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters, including MLB.com's Joe Trezza, that Santander is likely to miss "significant time." The regular season will end on Sept. 27.

Santander, who will celebrate his 26th birthday in October, was originally acquired as a Rule 5 pick from the Cleveland organization. He had appeared in just 46 games and showed little promise in his first two seasons with the Orioles. After turning in a league-average effort at the plate last season, he took another step forward in 37 games this year, hitting .261/.315/.575 (136 OPS+) with 11 home runs and making improvements to his strikeout and walk rates.

Predictably, Santander had been the Orioles' most productive player this season, per Baseball Reference's Wins Above Reference calculations. He will qualify for arbitration for the first time this offseason, but he's not slated to hit free agency until winter 2024.

The Orioles are expected to use DJ Stewart in right field in Santander's place. Stewart is a career .220/.330/.385 (92 OPS+) hitter in 217 big-league plate appearances. The Orioles also recalled outfielder Mason Williams from their alternate site prior to Saturday's game. Williams, a former top prospect, has appeared in 18 games with the Orioles since the start of 2019. In 245 career big-league plate appearances, he has batted .281/.318/.382 (87 OPS+).

The Orioles have encountered turbulence since winning 12 of their first 20 games. Baltimore has lost 12 of its past 17 games, and is now four games behind the closest playoff slot. Including Saturday's game, the Orioles will finish the year playing six games against the New York Yankees; five against the Tampa Bay Rays; three against the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox; and two against the New York Mets. A playoff run seems unlikely.