Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who chose to retire in 2016 to become a policer officer in the New York City area, died in a crash crash on Sunday morning in New Jersey. At the time of the accident, Varvaro was on his way to the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to the Associated Press.

The 37-year-old former pitcher was a police officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after retiring from baseball. During his MLB career, Varvaro played for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners.

"On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center -- including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department -- our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro," Port Authority chairman Kevin O'Toole and executive director Rick Cotton told the AP in a joint statement.

Varvaro was originally selected by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He played for the Mariners in 2010 before spending the next four seasons as a member of the Braves.

Late in the 2014 season, Varvaro was traded to the Red Sox, but only pitched 11 innings for the franchise. In May 2015, the Cubs claimed Varvaro off of waivers, but ended up returning him to the Red Sox after his physical determined that he had a preexisting elbow injury.

In his career, Varvaro put together a 7-9 record to go along with a 3.23 ERA, 150 strikeouts, and one save.

In 2016, Varvaro pitched in 18 games in Boston's minor league system before retiring in June to begin his police training. Varvaro became a police officer in December 2016 and worked in patrol for almost five years before transferring to the Port Authority Police Academy to be an instructor.