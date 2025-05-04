Although New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was not part of Sunday's starting lineup, it appears he's avoided a major injury to his left shoulder. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Sunday that Volpe is day-to-day after receiving "good news" from X-rays and an MRI. "Definitely a little cranky in the shoulder today," Boone told reporters, including MLB.com.

Volpe remained in Saturday's loss against the Tampa Bay Rays after appearing to injure his shoulder on a fielding attempt in the eighth inning. Volpe later told reporters that he experienced a "pop," but that he had maintained his strength.

"It happened quick and it was scary, but after that, I felt OK and I felt like I had my strength," Volpe said after the game. "I've never really had anything else pop or dislocate or anything like that, so I have nothing to compare it to."

Volpe, 24, enters Sunday hitting .233/.326/.442 (119 OPS+) with five home runs, 19 runs batted in, and four stolen bases (albeit on seven attempts). His contributions have been worth an estimated 1.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

The Yankees have been battered by injuries all season long. They're without ace Gerrit Cole, fellow starters Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman, slugger Giancarlo Stanton, infielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and DJ LeMahieu, and relievers Jonathan Loáisiga and Scott Effross. Overall, the Yankees rank third in games lost to injury, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees enter Sunday with a 19-14 record, putting them in first place in the American League East by a two-game margin. New York's plus-54 run differential is the best in the AL, topping the aforementioned Tigers by a few runs.