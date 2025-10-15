New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to Joel Sherman and Greg Joyce of the New York Post. The Yankees have not issued an exact timetable on Volpe's return, but he is expected to be ready for Opening Day 2026 barring an unforeseen complication during his rehab.

Volpe's shoulder was a storyline throughout the season. He underwent imaging in early May after he experienced a "pop" on a fielding attempt. He never required a stint on the injured list, yet the Yankees revealed in September that he had reaggravated the shoulder on occasion -- and that he received a cortisone injection for maintenance purposes during the July All-Star break.

"I feel like he's been in a good spot physically," manager Aaron Boone said in September when asked if Volpe's shoulder injury had impacted his play. "I think everybody deals with certain things, so it's impossible to say like this affected something this much or didn't at all. I don't how you can possibly know that, but I don't think it's been a major factor in his performance, or his ability to swing the bat, or his ability to go to the post every day. That's my sense."

While it's anyone's guess as to how much Volpe was or wasn't impacted by the shoulder, it's worth noting that he had posted a .768 OPS through the May 3 game in which he experienced the pop. From that point forward, he tallied a .632 OPS.

Overall, Volpe batted .212/.272/.391 with 19 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 153 games this season. His 83 OPS+ was a tick below the 84 mark he posted over his first two years in the majors. His contributions were nonetheless estimated to have been worth 1.7 Wins Above Replacement.