Apparently Now We Have to Pay Attention to the First Base Market

Since Carp is now moving around, the goalposts seem to be as well.

Okay, so Plan A has, all along, been to trade for Giancarlo Stanton. Makes sense, too; Stanton checks so many of the boxes the Cards are looking to check, and they seem to have a unique situation favouring such an acquisition. Plan B, however, has been a little murkier. Actually, that’s a bit of an equivocation; Plan B has basically been anyone’s guess so far. And really, those guesses made by anyone have tended to be more about the guesser’s personal preference than anything concrete.

We’ve heard the Cards vaguely linked to Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta, vaguely not-linked to J.D. Martinez, speculated on in regards to half the closer market (with Greg Holland seemingly being the favoured target), and portrayed as vaguely stalkerish admirers of Josh Donaldson.

And now, apparently there is reason for us to pay attention to the first basemen on the market this offseason. Not because the Cardinals have been officially linked to any of the free agents available, nor any credible trade rumour, but because of the report penned by Derrick Goold yesterday afternoon indicating the Cardinals told Matt Carpenter to be ready for a return to a super utility sort of role in the coming season.

This, of course, comes on the heels of last offseason, when the Cards firmly committed to Carp at first base, hoping to slot him in where he could actually be an asset defensively. Now, though, they seem inclined to try and push him back toward flexibility, even if it likely means he’ll once again be costing the club runs with his glove. Maybe he can be a bit more flexible and athletic if he’s healthy next season, but even with a healthy shoulder he’s not a good fit for the long throw across the diamond, and doesn’t have the sort of range one would like to see from a second baseman.

All of which is my way of saying that, given my druthers, I would prefer to see Carp remain anchored at first, where he was average to a touch above last season even with some injury limitations. And, honestly, I think that the Cardinals, all things being equal, would probably prefer to keep Matt over at first full-time. The defensive alignment of Carp-Wong-DeJong-Gyorko last season was actually a very good one, and certainly a far cry from the Aledmys Diaz-Carpenter left side of the infield we suffered through in 2016.

However, it is also a fact that the Cardinals’ Plan A, that whole trade for Giancarlo and just let the dingers do the work thing, may not come to fruition, either through the asking price being potentially crippling, or the player himself directing the deal in such a way he goes elsewhere. And if that ends up being the case, the Cardinals telling Carp to be ready to move around more next season tells me that, among a couple of possibilities, they are at least considering the notion that one of the areas to add a potential impact hitter could be first base. Almost certainly not the organisation’s first choice of direction, but if they get shut out in other arenas then adding the biggest stick they can find at the position where the majority of the all-bat no-glove players congregate has to be at least a consideration.

With that in mind, I suppose we should at least be aware of what first base options the market presents this offseason. Spoiler alert: the list is rather short.

Option Number One: The Field

First off, we have the whole group of free agent first basemen who are not one of the two worth specifically singling out. We’re talking guys like Logan Morrison, John Jaso, Mark Reynolds, Yonder Alonso, Lucas Duda, Chris Carter. An Adam Lind. A Mike Napoli. Those sorts of players.

Of those names, Logan Morrison had arguably the best season in 2017 of any of them. Playing for the Tampa Bay Rays, Morrison transformed himself into a fly-ball revolutionary, cutting his groundball rate from 44.2% to 33.3% and upping his flyballs from 34.7 to 46.2% from 2016 to 2017. The overall result was a career-high ISO of .270 and a 130 wRC+ that helped him to a 3.3 win season. He’ll play the 2018 season at 30 years old. If his 2017 is the new baseline for him, Morrison could be pretty valuable. I’m not sure I would want to place much of a bet on him repeating it, though, once the league gets another crack at him.

Yonder Alonso was one of the biggest stories of the first half of 2017, when he put up a 146 wRC+ and momentarily made it look like even the most disappointing of journeyman careers could be transformed by just hitting the ball hard in the air. His 1.228 OPS in May was the stuff dreams are made of. The bad news? The revolution didn’t last, and Alonso in the second half of the season put up a 113 wRC+, only moderately better than his career 107 mark. Even the good version of Alonso really shouldn’t ever hit against left-handed pitchers, either, which limits his ceiling even further.

Mark Reynolds is 34 and just put up back-to-back league average hitting lines in two seasons in Colorado. He did hit a bunch of homers this season, but the overall line was still just average-ish. So, basically the player he was in 2015 with the Cards, only older.

Napoli still hit for a bunch of power in 2017, but his plate discipline pretty much completely collapsed, as he struck out in over a third of his trips to the plate and walked only 10.1% of the time, not nearly enough to counteract the punchouts. In the past, Napoli had been a premier masher of left-handed pitching, which could have made him an intriguing platoonish partner for Carp, but he didn’t even do that this season. He looks like he’s pretty close to done.

I wrote about John Jaso not too long ago as a potential low-cost bench addition if he decides to play in 2018, and I could still see him being an intriguing small bet guy. His overall 2017 numbers were torpedoed by what looks like a freakishly low BABIP, but his walk rate and ISO were both still solid.

Chris Carter looks like he may want to look into Korean lessons. Adam Lind rebounded from a terrible 2016 in Seattle to post a 122 wRC+ with the Nationals, and his combination of power and contact might be worth a scout. Lucas Duda has become a strange three true outcomes mutant hitter, but posted a 113 wRC+ this year in spite of a .238 BABIP. The low BABIP comes with the territory of being the type of hitter he’s become, but .238 seems flukishly low even for his profile.

So...yeah. Long story short, the field isn’t super exciting. Which is why we move to...

Option Number Two: Eric Hosmer

Here, then, is the big name on the market this year for first base, the one guy who combines recent results (135 wRC+ and 4.1 fWAR in 2017), with an attractive aging curve through the contract he will likely receive (he’ll play all of 2018 at 28 years old). It’s not tough to see why Hosmer would be the preeminent first base free agent on the market this offseason; the mere fact you’re getting two full seasons in his 20s on any hypothetical contract is a fairly remarkable thing. Combine that with a reputation for defensive excellence (we’ll get to that in a moment), and consistently high exit velocity as measured by Statcast (we’ll get to that in a moment too), and you have a dynamite case for a big contract coming the way of Eric Hosmer and his agent Scott Boras.

Okay, deep breath.

Here’s the problem: that’s pretty much all bullshit. Hosmer’s exit velocities are not just excellent-but-too-often-into-the-ground; they’re pretty much only excellent when he’s pounding the ball into the ground. Eric Hosmer hits the shit out of some groundballs. When he puts the ball in the air, though, he hits it with far less authority. And the defensive excellence that has netted him four — four! — gold gloves now? Here are Hosmer’s DRS numbers for his seven-year career: -10, -15, 3, 3, 1, -6, -7. UZR thinks he’s average at best. Plus/minus like him even less than DRS.

Eric Hosmer has played seven seasons in the big leagues. All told, he has accumulated 9.9 wins above replacement. That’s not even average production. He has produced zero or negative value in three of his seven years. There’s a whole lot not to like about Eric Hosmer.

On the other hand, there are a few things to like. The youth really is nice. His contact skills are solidly above-average. And he really does make very hard contact when he’s hitting the ball at lower launch angles.

A club looking to invest heavily in Hosmer this offseason would almost have to be sold, I would think, on the idea that by remaking his swing he could unlock some level of damage in his game he has heretofore never really shown for extended periods of time. It makes sense to pick a Logan Morrison off the scrap heap and try to revamp his swing for pull power contact in the air. Do you really want to invest eight years and ~$200 million in a player you’re looking to rebuild, though?

Which brings us to my favourite first baseman on the market this year.

Option Number Three: Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana is criminally underrated as one of the most consistent producers in baseball, partially as a result of playing his entire major league career in Cleveland, and partially as a result of having a game where the value is of a slightly quieter quality than some other players.

Here’s why Santana is one of my favourite players in baseball: he has a strikeout to walk ratio that approaches 1:1 pretty much every year, and hitters of that ilk tend to be some of my very favourites. In 2016, Santana posted identical 14.4% rates of both strikeouts and walks, and this year nearly walked as often as he struck out again, with a 13.2% walk rate and just 14.1% K rate in an environment where the league average whiff rate among hitters is something like 21%.

Both Santana and Hosmer have played seven full seasons in the big leagues; Santana has part of an eighth, but was injured in a home-plate collision his rookie year. In seven years, Hosmer has been worth 9.9 WAR as stated above. Santana, in about 10% more plate appearances, has been worth 21.2. Admittedly, Hosmer is significantly younger than Santana — 28 in 2018 vs 32 for Santana — but when comparing their actual qualities as major league players it’s pretty tough to come down on Hosmer’s side. In order to do so, one would have to still bet on further upside in the case of a swing retool/rebuild, but it’s a mighty big risk to take on raw material you’re hoping to remold. Santana, on the other hand, is pretty much a 3.0 WAR automatic, year after year.

Here’s the really exciting thing about Santana, though: he might well be very underpriced in the market this year. Dave Cameron’s top 50 free agent/contract crowdsourcing piece the other day contained both Santana and Hosmer, back to back on the list. The crowd sees five years and $95 million for Hosmer, just three years and $45 million for Santana. Cameron himself pegs Hosmer at 6/$126, while also being a bit more bullish on Santana’s value at 4/$72 million.

Considering the price of marginal wins on the market these days, the opportunity to add one of the most consistent, durable, and in my opinion, cerebral players in baseball today for even that four and 72 mark would make a ton of sense for a club interested in stacking as much OBP as possible at the top of a lineup that maybe still is missing the terrifying presence in the middle that we all hope to see the Cards pick up.

It really is a shame Matt Carpenter isn’t a good third basemen (or second basemen, for that matter), because so long as there is an outstanding hitter on the Cardinal roster who fits best at first base, it’s very hard for me to see first as a good place to look for a major upgrade. That means, of course, that in spite of Carlos Santana being one of my very favourite players in baseball (he was the guy I was really hoping for in the Brandon Moss for Rob Kaminsky swap), I just can’t see signing him as either a high priority or a particularly efficient use of resources. He’s turned himself into a good defender at first, though, he’s a switch hitter, has one of the most remarkable batting eyes in all of baseball, and put up one of the best second halves of the 2017 season. At the very least, his second half wRC+ of 141 should serve as proof that if he could ever figure out how to just put up even average BABIPs (it was .298 in the second half, vs a career mark of just .270), he could be a true offensive force in the league.

Eric Hosmer is the brand name on the first base market this offseason, but Santana is like the bagged Malt-O-Meal cereal you found so embarrassing to have to check out with when you were a kid and your mom only got 20 hours wrapping meat that week and your dad couldn’t wrangle any overtime so Count Chocula was out until next time, even though the boxed cereal didn’t make you feel poor like those big ugly bags did. The funny thing is, at least a couple of those bagged cereals were better than the name brands, even if you’d never admit that their version of Super Sugar Crisps tasted way better. Not having the box with the bear on it made you too mad. Hypothetically, I mean.

Carlos Santana might come in a big bag, and Eric Hosmer might come in a box with fancy, colourful graphics and a snake oil salesman peddling him, but the bagged stuff in this case is going to taste way, way better, I’ll bet.

Option Number Four: The Trade Market

For completion’s sake, I feel like I should at least acknowledge that there are a handful of first basemen the Cardinals could look into dealing for, should the spirit so move them.

Joey Votto is, of course, the alpha and omega of first base trade targets, but he seems unattainable. It’s a shame; just think of how much fun it would be to see Votto finally get a World Series ring wearing the birds on the bat. Alas, he seems committed to and comfortable in Cincinnati, and even if he wanted to move I would have to think the Reds would prefer to move him somewhere outside the division.

Justin Smoak had an awesome season in Toronto, and yes that is pretty effing weird to say a decade after he was supposed to be a slam-dunk draft pick success. He hits the ball in the air a lot (stop me if you’ve heard this one), he has good power, and he actually cut his strikeouts in 2017 to just over 20%, or right around league average, while walking 11.5% of the time. If this is the hitter Justin Smoak is, he’s a legit elite bat (132 wRC+), and absolutely worth trying to acquire, particularly on a ridiculously cheap scrapheap contract that could keep him in the fold for two more seasons for just about $10 million total. The bad news? The Blue Jays, already appearing hesitant to move Josh Donaldson, would appear equally disinclined to move Smoak if they’re serious about trying to make a run at contending in the AL East in 2018.

Maybe the Astros could be talked into parting with Marwin Gonzalez for the right price? I don’t know. Sort of grasping at straws here.

There are two serious candidates on the trade market, actually; one who is almost certainly available, and one who could be if things break a certain way. The one who is almost certainly available is Jose Abreu of the White Sox, who had another outstanding year with the bat in 2017, turning his gradual slide down around and putting his name on the map with some of the best hitters in the game. A 138 wRC+ puts him amongst the best hitters at his position in the league, and at age 31 in 2018 he should hold up a while longer in terms of offensive production. He opted out of his original contract and is now going through arbitration, so he’s not as cost-controlled as some other players, and his low-OBP high-power offensive profile actually isn’t as good a fit for the Cards’ lineup as a player more in the Santana mold might be, but the bottom line is that Abreu can hit. He won’t come cheap in terms of prospects, most likely, but he could be had, I believe, and could immediately give an offense an infusion of power. My only real concern would be that moving out of the bandbox that is the Cell in Chicago might affect him more than the park effect accounts for, since so much of his value is tied into the power side of the ledger, rather than getting on base at a high clip.

The first baseman who might be available, should things go a certain way, is Brandon Belt of the Giants. Now, as it stands, Belt is almost certainly not on the trade market, and with good reason: he’s one of the very few Giants who is both good (128 career wRC+), and not yet into the scary part of his decline phase, as he’ll turn 30 early in the 2018 season. He missed a big chunk of time this past year with a concussion, but still managed 2.3 wins above replacement in less than 120 games, and produces 4 win seasons almost as consistently as Carlos Santana produces 3 win campaigns. He’s especially turned up the patience the last two seasons, and his career .358 OBP is already nothing to sneeze at. He also happens to be one of the major’s premiere defenders at first base, so there’s not much to not love with Brandon Belt.

The scenario under which Belt could be available would be if the Giants actually succeeded in their pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton, and wanted to try and trim some payroll to avoid huge overage penalties, at which point Belt’s $16 million annual salary over the next four seasons could present a place to shave. The prospect haul would have to be borderline huge, as the Giants would be trying to reinforce the base around Stanton while bringing payroll down, but for a perennial ~4 win first baseman signed to a reasonable deal the prospect cost should be pretty steep. Now, one might say that if the Giants were to get Stanton, they would be going all-in, and really shouldn’t be moving present assets for future. Rather, the reverse would be the proper play. But San Francisco also has Buster Posey, who they seem to want to try and play more at first in a bid to keep him healthy and his bat in the lineup, and they could use Stanton’s presence on the roster as a cornerstone to build a younger, stronger team on even as they try to cycle out of their brutal payroll and farm system double whammy of current day.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is pretty much it. I might be forgetting a trade target, but I can’t really think of anyone at the moment who fits the Big Bat designation and also is going to be available for sure, so I’ll leave it here.

My number one preference, if adding a bat at first base became a reality, would be to simply sign Carlos Santana and stack the OBP monsters Carpenter/Pham/Fowler/Santana at the top of the lineup, and then see if some combination of Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong could help clean up the traffic on the bases. Gyorko, too, depending upon how the exact lineup rotation shakes out.

Failing that, I could see trading for Abreu as an attractive option. Very good power, good contact abilities, and reasonable on-base numbers thanks to not striking out a ton and putting 25+ over the wall a year.

I suppose Luke Voit, Rangel Ravelo, and John Nogowski are all internal options of a sort. Jose Martinez, too, although in my head he’s playing the corners in the outfield at least as often as first base, probably more. I’ll say it again: I’d prefer to just leave Carpenter there most of the time, if not all the time.

So....yeah. Not the most inspiring list of names out there; the guys we’d really like to have are, for the most part, not going anywhere. But then, isn’t that just always the way it is?

Well, except for when certain superstar sluggers with big crazy contracts go on the market, I suppose.