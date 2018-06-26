Archie Bradley reveals that he once soiled himself before pitching a clean inning
The Diamondbacks reliever had an accident before shutting down the opposition
Baseball players are human beings, and human beings are prone to accidents. Sometimes, those accidents concern restroom-related matters. Take, for instance, a sad tale courtesy of Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley, who shared entirely too much information on the latest Yahoo! Sports MLB Podcast.
To set the scene, Bradley was asked about Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser puking twice on the mound during a recent appearance. He raised the stakes then, beginning by recalling the time he had to urinate right before he entered the game. Here's the payoff to the story, courtesy of Arizona Sports:
"So it's a 2-2 count, and I'm like, 'Man, I have to pee. I have to go pee.' So I run in our bathroom real quick, I'm ready to go. I'm trying to pee and I actually [expletive] my pants. Like right before I'm about to go in the game, I pooped my pants. I'm like 'Oh my gosh.' I know I'm a pitch away from going in the game, so I'm scrambling to clean myself up. I get it cleaned up the best I can, button my pants up, and our bullpen coach Mike Fetters says, 'Hey, you're in the game.' So I'm jogging into the game to pitch with poop in my pants essentially.
Bradley went on to say it was the least comfortable he'd felt on the mound, but that he pitched a clean inning. For those wanting to hear the story in its full glory, here's the clip:
Give Bradley kudos for his honesty and his ability to focus on the task at hand -- even in a messy situation.
