Are more MLB teams trying to win the No. 1 draft pick than win the World Series?

Regarding the current state of Major League Baseball and its constituent clubs, here's a reported observation from Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto:

I believe Dipoto just said "you could argue there is more competition to get the No. 1 pick in the draft than to win the World Series." — Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) January 25, 2018

So there's some candor from the management side. Tanking is an ongoing concern in baseball, and those concerns have been heightened by the fact that the last two World Series champs -- the Astros and Cubs -- in essence sabotaged themselves in order to hasten a rebuild. Fans of those two squads will no doubt tell you it was worth it. Without any structural impediments to tanking, it's a rational strategy, if a somewhat distasteful one. If you don't have legitimate designs on the built and the title, then why not tear it down in the service of a brighter long-term outlook? Why not indeed.

That's not all that's going on. As Joe Sheehan has argued in his must-read newsletter, the increased value of local and national media contracts in tandem with MLB's sale of BAMTech to Disney (which netted each club $50 million or so), teams don't really need butts in the seats in order to make a lot of money. That, in turn, removes a major incentive to build a winning team. Whatever the case, it seems anecdotally that more and more teams are putting fewer resources into building a championship roster. For what it's worth, the raft unsigned free agents would likely agree with that estimation.

So is Dipoto's reported headcount accurate? Let's break it down, in no particular order:

Going for the World Series

Arizona Diamondbacks



Baltimore Orioles



Boston Red Sox



Chicago Cubs



Cleveland Indians



Colorado Rockies



Houston Astros



Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim



Los Angeles Dodgers



Milwaukee Brewers



Minnesota Twins



New York Mets ( darn right they are



New York Yankees



San Francisco Giants



Seattle Mariners



St. Louis Cardinals



Texas Rangers



Toronto Blue Jays



Washington Nationals



Going for the No. 1 pick

Atlanta Braves



Chicago White Sox



Cincinnati Reds



Detroit Tigers



Kansas City Royals



Miami Marlins



Oakland Athletics



Philadelphia Phillies



Pittsburgh Pirates



San Diego Padres



Tampa Bay Rays



If we're going to approach this on a zero-sum basis, then I count 11 teams that right now are angling more for the top pick than the playoffs. This isn't necessarily to say that all those teams in the top category have strong designs on the title, but it's more about how they've conducted themselves. Also, the Orioles' and Blue Jays' status as "going for it" is highly tenuous. Eventual trades of their respective third basemen -- very possible in Baltimore's case and reasonably possible in Toronto's -- would turn them into de-facto tankards, which is the term I advocate for teams that aren't trying to win. On the other side, perhaps the Royals delay their rebuild if the indolent market forces, say, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and or Eric Hosmer back into their loving arms. You could also see some to-and-fro movement between categories as the non-waiver deadline approaches.

Don't forget, though, that the second wild-card berth in each league tends to keep more teams in range of contention these days. By those standards, this is a healthy supply of tankards. While Dipoto's point seems not to be technically true, there are indeed a lot of teams trying to do something other than hoist the trophy. This is the sort of thing you get when owners treat their teams like just another portfolio holding.