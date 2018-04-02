Are the Marlins getting rid of their orange jerseys just to troll Marlins Man?

It's a weird time for the Miami Marlins. Derek Jeter is in charge, all the good players have been traded, and Marlins Man has become Free Agent Man. Feel the excitement of Marlins baseball, folks.

Yes, it's another period of transition for a club that seems to love transitioning, and now it appears they might be transitioning away from one of their signature looks on the field. According to Andy Slater of Miami's 940-AM WINZ, the Marlins will no longer wear their orange alternate jerseys in 2018.

SLATER SCOOP: Marlins will not be wearing orange jerseys this year, team confirms. Spokesman says decision was made quite a while ago. pic.twitter.com/6yAe3ptHLU — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 1, 2018

The team introduced the orange alternate in 2012 and has used it in their rotation of uniforms ever since, but apparently they've decided to scratch it from their stable of options this season. You might be asking yourself, why? That's a good question, considering the team hasn't actually rebranded or introduced a new uniform to take its place.

With the news being reported on Sunday, there's a chance that maybe it was intended to be some sort of (very bad) April Fool's Day joke, as was suggested by The Artist Formerly Known As Marlins Man, sometimes known as rich lawyer Laurence Leavy.

This is THE WORST APRILS FOOL JOKE EVER. @AndySlater you didn't fool me. The @Marlins wore orange all spring, and they are still selling orange authentic in team store, #nicetry #didntgetme https://t.co/9hhifaZzGy — Marlins_Man (@Marlins_Man) April 2, 2018

However, Slater refuted that claim, doubling down on his report and saying "it's not a joke."

If Slater is to be believed and the Marlins actually do abandon those orange jerseys this year (and possibly beyond), we're led to one important question: Is the team ditching the uniform because of Marlins Man?

Maybe it's a bit of a farfetched theory, but the timing is rather interesting given the very public falling out between the team and its biggest fan.

Last week, it was revealed that the Marlins rejected Leavy's $200,000 offer for three years of four season tickets behind home plate -- a 20-percent discount off the asking price. (Leavy subtracted 10-percent for paying for the tickets up front, and 10-percent for a worse product on the field.) The rejection means that this will be the first year that Marlins Man is not a season ticket holder in 25 years.

According to Mr. Man, not only will he not be attending any Marlins games in Miami this year, he is also declaring himself a free agent -- available to another club willing to appreciate his presence and support.

"Four teams reached out to me already and said that I could become, like, the Tigers man or other teams, and they would be happy to sell me tickets on TV view for three years paid in advance with a substantial discount," Leavy told ESPN's Darren Rovell last week.

Over the past handful of years, Leavy has become a staple at Marlins games and other high-profile sporting events across the country. It's become clear that the one thing that he might love more than sports is the attention that comes with being a notorious sports fan.

At this point, there's no denying that he's become somewhat of a celebrity across the world of sports, and he always wears the same thing whenever he's spotted: A bright orange Marlins alternate jersey.

Whether you love him or hate him, there's really no arguing that the orange Marlins jersey has become synonymous with Marlins Man himself.

But his relationship with team's new ownership group, fronted by Jeter, got off to a rocky start with an awkward confrontation at the team's town hall event during the offseason. Jeter didn't seem to particularly embrace Leavy, and Leavy -- a man who tends to toe the line between "endearingly prideful" and "delusional egomaniac" -- seemed a little annoyed. Things haven't gotten any better since then.

The team's rejection of his season ticket offer suggests that they're not afraid to push him away, and now that the two sides are entrenched in a bitter (and public) divorce, it doesn't seem that absurd to think that maybe the team is distancing themselves from the jersey in order to distance themselves from the man.

If that's the case, it's a shame that one of the team's better and more vibrant uniforms is getting the axe because of an adult who wears an orange visor in public. But, then again, retiring the use of a jersey just to spite one single fan would be an all-time petty move from a professional sports organization.