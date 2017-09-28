Are the Royals bound for a long rebuild? Big free-agent decisions await this winter

On the morning of July 31, the Royals were a season-best seven games above .500 and just two games back of the Indians in the AL Central. As well, the Royals were in second wild-card position in the AL and within close range of the top spot. Given such positioning, GM Dayton Moore's decision to hold onto his many walk-year veterans for another run at the postseason is defensible and even laudable -- when you can go for it, you do. He did. It didn't work.

Since the non-waiver trade deadline expired, the Royals have gone 23-32 and were just recently eliminated from postseason contention. Now they're left with what could be a transformative offseason. Namely, core performers Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and Alcides Escobar are all eligible for free agency this winter. Since the Royals returned to relevance starting with the 2013 season, those four championship players have combined to give KC a WAR of 46.9 (with Cain's accounting for roughly half that total). Throw in the fact that it's also Jason Vargas' walk year, and the Royals figure to leak a lot of value via free agency.

There's of course always a chance that the Royals work to re-up with some or even all of these guys. However, they're coming off a season in which they ran an Opening Day payroll of almost $150 million, and it seems highly unlikely that owner David Glass would approve such a figure again, especially since all those dollars yielded a .500-ish season. Moore's a go-for-it sort of operator, but when you survey the glowing long-term futures of the division-rival Indians and Twins, it's hard to see a path toward serious contention for the Royals -- even if these guys return alongside Salvador Perez and company. Maybe you work to bring back Cain -- the most valuable of the outgoing FAs -- and get him at affordable rates since he'll be going into his age-32 campaign. Then you find lower-cost replacements for the other guys. Even that, though, probably won't lead to serious relevance.

It's obviously too late to trade those guys in return for long-term assets, but a forced rebuild may be the only path forward in Kansas City. The farm system isn't a strong one at the moment. They don't have any consensus top-100 prospects, and "graduated" talents like Jorge Soler (acquired from the Cubs in the Wade Davis deal) and Raul Mondesi don't project as future stars. Framed another way, the Royals this season had the AL's fifth-oldest crop of position players and oldest pitching staff.

Moving forward, one problem is that the Royals haven't truly struck gold with a first-round draft pick since, well, Hosmer back in 2008 (we'll give them partial credit for Brandon Finnegan). It's of course too early to judge their most recent top picks, but it's a fairly grim organizational history on this front, at least over the last eight years or so. This is more an acute concern right now because the Royals are essentially facing a "rebuild through the draft and tightened-up international market" road ahead.

The opportunity before them is to net additional draft picks via the qualifying offer system. In previous years, you'll recall, teams received additional draft picks when they offered a qualifying offer (QO) to an outgoing free agent and then that free agent turned down the QO and subsequently signed with another team. Starting with the 2017-18 crop of free agents, getting those draft picks is a bit more difficult. The new requirements are ...

The team must make a QO to an outgoing free agent;

The free agent must decline the QO;

The free agent must then sign a free agent contract with another team that's worth at least $50 million total.

The last precondition is the most notable new wrinkle to the process. Escobar definitely won't get $50 million on the market. Vargas probably won't, either. Yes, markets for starting pitchers tend to be overheated, but Vargas is going to be 35 in February. Cain, Hosmer, and Moustakas seem likely to exceed $50 million by comfortable margins. Since the Royals are a revenue-sharing recipient, that means their picks will come after the first round (non-revenue sharing recipients get comp picks after the second round), so that's good for them. The guess here is that the Royals tender QOs to Cain, Hosmer, and Moustakas, and wind up with four picks before we get to the second round of next June's draft. The picks are a benefit, of course, but the real value is the extent to which those extras picks inflate the team's overall draft slot budget. The Royals can get creative if they indeed wind up with that kind of financial flexibility on draft day. Making the most of that opportunity, though, would require the Royals' amateur scouting department to draft better than they have in a long time.

As we've been reminded with the White Sox this year and with the Yankees in 2016, trades are the best way to restock a farm system on the double. The Royals, though, can't do that now. Again, the decision to press ahead and keep the roster together through the deadline was a sound one, but the bill for that now comes due. Maybe the Royals can flip Danny Duffy in return for some high-ceiling young talent (although Duffy's set to make $14 million next season and may no longer be such a bargain). Maybe Kelvin Herrera, despite a down season, is still coveted enough to net something notable in return. Maybe the Royals make the painful decision to trade Salvy Perez (highly doubtful). The point is that there aren't many obvious paths for the Royals to add long-term assets via trade. If they're to rebuild, then it's going to require drafting better than they have in a long time.

Because we're talking about the Royals, it bears repeating that Moore and company try to bring back one or two guys, plug holes around them, and try again. It seems unlikely to work, but it's prominent among the range of possibilities. If the rebuild is embraced, though, then it's likely to be a long and incremental one. All but the most recently converted Royals fans can probably remember what that's like.