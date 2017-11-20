Arizona Diamondbacks announce 34-game spring training schedule

Is it spring yet? How about now?

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their 34-game Spring Training schedule, which features 19 home games and three road games at the award-winning Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and two exhibition games at Chase Field. This season will mark the eighth year at the shared Spring Training facility with fellow 2017 Postseason participant Colorado Rockies on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land near Scottsdale.

The D-backs open their 21st Spring Training with D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Salt River Fields and kick off the spring schedule on Feb. 21 with an exhibition game against Arizona State University at 1:10 p.m. as part of an annual Collegiate Baseball Series. In the first year of the collegiate series in 2015, the D-backs played Arizona State University as part of the series that rotates opponents between Arizona’s three Division I NCAA baseball programs - ASU, University of Arizona and Grand Canyon University (GCU).

The D-backs officially open Cactus League play on Feb. 23 with a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields and will host the Cleveland Indians for the first D-backs home game on Feb. 24. The D-backs have 12 games against their National League West rivals with six games against the Colorado Rockies and two games each against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $13-$40. General admission Banana Boat Lawn seating, which holds 4,000 people, will start at $13, and tickets for 7,000 reserved seats in the seating bowl will start at $24. The D-backs Plan offers tickets for each of their 17 home games at Salt River Fields that range in price from $208-$544. The two exhibition games held at Chase Field are not included in the Spring Training season ticket package but are available in the D-backs’ regular season ticket packages.

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community members and D-backs and Rockies season-ticket holders may purchase season-ticket plans for Spring Training games at Salt River Fields exclusively, between Dec. 14-16. Season-ticket plans for the D-backs’ 17 home games and all 33 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields featuring the D-backs and Rockies, including the D-backs vs. ASU game, will go on sale to the public beginning Dec. 18.

Individual game tickets for all 33 games at Salt River Fields will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Salt River Fields Ticket Office, at dbacks.com/spring or by calling 888.490.0383 or 480.362.WINS (9467).

Below is the full schedule. Games in CAPITALS are “home” games - there are also road games which take place at Salt River Fields, but are considered Rockies’ home games.